Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
fox26houston.com
Suspect fled after shooting Uber driver at Houston gas station: police
HOUSTON - Houston police say an Uber driver was shot during an altercation with his passengers on Sunday night. The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. at a gas station in the 2700 block of Quitman Street near Jensen Drive. Police say the passengers had requested that they be taken to...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.
fox26houston.com
2 hospitalized after shooting, crash in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting and then a crash in southwest Houston. Around 1:10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the scene near Bissonnet Street and the Southwest Freeway and found two vehicles had been involved in a crash. Two men who were in...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
thesource.com
Takeoff Murder Involvement Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody in Houston
Less than a month after Takeoff‘s murder, some progress may be in the works toward bringing justice in the case. Lil Cam, whose real name is Joshua Cameron, was arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Cameron has reportedly been affiliated with Mob Ties records for about 16 years.
fox26houston.com
Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife
HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
cw39.com
2 men hurt after shooting led to crash on Southwest Freeway service road
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering, and another man is seriously injured after they were shot in a car overnight on Monday morning. The shooting also caused a crash on the Southwest Freeway service road near Bissonnet. Houston police said around 1:10 a.m., a white car began shooting...
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Man found shot multiple times inside crashed SUV in NE Houston; Driver detained
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead inside an SUV and another critically injured two miles away in northeast Houston early Sunday, according to police. Lt. I. Izaguirre with Houston Police said officers found an SUV that crashed into a ditch on East...
Click2Houston.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire on suspect caught breaking into his vehicle in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An off-duty deputy reportedly opened fire on a suspect who was breaking into his vehicle in west Houston on Saturday, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10400 block of Town and Country Way around 5:35 p.m. in the deputy’s apartment complex parking garage.
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Thanksgiving turned into shooting; shooter finally apprehended
The Houston Police Department reports that a man who allegedly shot his ex-wife, another man, and two other people while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at home in Spring Branch has been arrested and charged. Two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault are brought against the...
Man dies after being shot multiple times in the Heights, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in The Heights, according to Houston police. It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on East 11th 1/2 Street, which is near the East 11th Street and Studewood Street intersection. When police arrived...
wtaw.com
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
fox26houston.com
Thanksgiving night shooting: 4 shot, 2 dead in Houston shooting on Baggett Lane
HOUSTON - Two people were shot to death and two others, including a child, were wounded when a man opened fire inside of a Houston house after Thanksgiving dinner, police say. The shooting was reported around 9:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane. Officers entered the house...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking person inside residence with his ex-wife in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man has been shot and killed after he attacked someone who then opened fire on him during an altercation involving his ex-wife, authorities say. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place Friday night in the 27000 block of Kendal Ridge Lane. Deputies were called...
fox26houston.com
Four shot, two killed in Baggett Lane shooting
An adult male and female were pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male and a 15 year old male transported in critical condition. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and will release more details as it becomes available.
