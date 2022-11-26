ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect fled after shooting Uber driver at Houston gas station: police

HOUSTON - Houston police say an Uber driver was shot during an altercation with his passengers on Sunday night. The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. at a gas station in the 2700 block of Quitman Street near Jensen Drive. Police say the passengers had requested that they be taken to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 hospitalized after shooting, crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting and then a crash in southwest Houston. Around 1:10 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the scene near Bissonnet Street and the Southwest Freeway and found two vehicles had been involved in a crash. Two men who were in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

Takeoff Murder Involvement Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody in Houston

Less than a month after Takeoff‘s murder, some progress may be in the works toward bringing justice in the case. Lil Cam, whose real name is Joshua Cameron, was arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Cameron has reportedly been affiliated with Mob Ties records for about 16 years.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife

HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texas Thanksgiving turned into shooting; shooter finally apprehended

The Houston Police Department reports that a man who allegedly shot his ex-wife, another man, and two other people while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at home in Spring Branch has been arrested and charged. Two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault are brought against the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Four shot, two killed in Baggett Lane shooting

An adult male and female were pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male and a 15 year old male transported in critical condition. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and will release more details as it becomes available.

