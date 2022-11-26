Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
TPA Eases Holiday Stress with Entertainment and DecorModern GlobeTampa, FL
Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's ArtworkModern GlobeTampa, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
YAHOO!
Woman dies after St. Petersburg man attacks her with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG — A woman who was struck in the head with a hatchet last week has died and the man accused of hitting her now faces a murder charge, deputies said. Lisa Ann Rogers, 56, was pronounced dead Saturday at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Dougherty, 40, who was previously arrested on an attempted second degree murder charge, now faces a charge of second degree murder, deputies said.
cw34.com
Florida woman found with hatchet sticking out of her head, suspect now in custody
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail today after deputies say they found a woman with a hatchet in her head. The woman, 56-year-old Lisa Rodgers, is now in the hospital with life threatening injuries. It all happened on Nov. 22 around 10 a.m. when deputies...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night. The officer turned on their...
St. Pete man accused of wielding hatchet at woman's head arrested
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars after authorities said he put a hatchet through a woman's head days before Thanksgiving. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home near the corner of 24th Street North and 40th Avenue North in St. Pete on a report of an attempted murder.
ocala-news.com
Citra couple charged with pawning stolen generator
A couple from Citra was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they were accused of pawning a stolen generator. On Thursday, November 3, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that her Champion 7500-watt generator, which was valued at $1,000, had been stolen from her home. She advised that she last saw the generator at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for intentionally hitting victim with a car
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Ernesto Angel Morales Alejo, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting a man with a car. At about 8 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from an address in...
alachuachronicle.com
Man narrowly misses being hit by cars after falling in the middle of NW 23rd Avenue while running from police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Johnny Ray Cothern, 35, was arrested early this morning after a Wawa employee reported that he was trespassing, then he allegedly gave a false name to officers and ran through traffic to escape arrest, falling in the middle of NW 23rd Avenue before being caught. At...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly demanding money at gunpoint
ALACHUA, Fla. – Danwand Lee Green, 41, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly knocking on a door and demanding money from the resident at gunpoint. Green is reportedly owed money by the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who used to live with...
alachuachronicle.com
Career offender arrested for stealing a motorcycle, drug possession, and running from police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terrell Edward Gladin, 38, was arrested late last night after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, then abandoning the stolen motorcycle he was riding and running into the woods. At about 9:30 p.m., a Gainesville Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Gladin for...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry woman arrested for stabbing man at The Duck
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Shantiel Brushea Head, 38, was arrested last night after allegedly stabbing a man at The Duck in Newberry. At about 6:30 p.m. last night, Head and the victim were at The Duck, 455 NW 252nd Street, when Head reportedly became angry at a third person and started arguing with her. Head allegedly “shoulder-checked” that woman at one point by intentionally bumping into her because the woman was talking to Head’s boyfriend. Head reportedly continued to behave aggressively toward the woman until she allegedly tried to attack her. At that point, the victim tried to get between Head and the woman, and Head allegedly stabbed the victim in the back; the victim was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands, and Head reportedly fled the area.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tristan George Predny Kalas, 22, was arrested last night after allegedly running a red light on Newberry Road near the Oaks Mall at 80 mph, then turning off his car lights and accelerating to 100 mph as he drove west. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
Marion County inmate dies after being uncooperative during routine cell inspection, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate at Marion County Jail died early Friday morning after he refused to cooperate with a routine jail cell inspection, according to the sheriff’s office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived to the jail around 7 a.m. in response...
Crash in Columbia County ends deadly: Driver confirmed as CCSO Captain
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: 12:40 P.M. In a Press release Columbia County Sheriffs Office confirmed the deceased driver of the UTV was Captain Charles Chuck” Brewington. They stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our employees. Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Brewington...
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
YAHOO!
State drops battery charge against Marion County Sheriff's Office supervisor
A Sheriff's Office supervisor charged several months ago with simple domestic battery has returned to work after his case was dropped by the State Attorney's Office. According to court documents and Marion County Sheriff's Office reports, prosecutors said that although there was enough evidence to file a charge, "the likelihood of conviction was slight."
YAHOO!
OPD: School teacher and her husband charged with buying luxury vehicles with fake checks
An elementary school teacher and her husband have been arrested by law enforcement officials after being accused of purchasing two high-end vehicles with counterfeit checks. The vehicles — a 2023 BMW X7 and a 2023 GMC 2500 Denali — were purchased on the same day at separate Ocala dealerships, according to the couple's arrest reports.
WCJB
Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with child neglect after overdosing while caring for two toddlers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rockell Ta’qwon Ellison, 29, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm after officers found her passed out from an apparent drug overdose with two toddlers sleeping nearby. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. on November 18...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant seriously injured in training accident
A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway for a Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant who was seriously injured in a training accident earlier this month. MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan, a United States Marine, husband, and father, sustained a serious spinal cord injury on Tuesday, November 15 during a training evolution, according to the GoFundMe page. He was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
mainstreetdailynews.com
UTV overturns, kills Fort White man
A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
