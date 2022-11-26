ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

valleynewslive.com

Family catches attempted car break-in on security system

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
CROOKSTON, MN
fightinghawks.com

NOTES: UND returns home for series finale vs. Bemidji State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Following a 3-3 tie on the road, North Dakota returns home to close out the home-and-home series with Bemidji State on Saturday night at 6:07 p.m. from Ralph Engelstad Arena. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

EGF Council considers policy for naming parks/rec sites

The East Grand Forks city council is discussing a potential policy for “naming” parks and/or recreation facilities. Parks superintendent Reid Huttunen says a Parks and Rec Committee has looked at what other Minnesota cities have done.. and drafted a policy … but made no recommendations. Council member...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
kfgo.com

Driver arrested, passenger injured after vehicle pursuit and crash south of Fargo

CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck

Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
fightinghawks.com

Fighting Hawks storm back for 65-59 victory over Manhattan

PHOENIX -- The University of North Dakota women's basketball team rallied for a 65-59 victory over Manhattan on Saturday afternoon to conclude the GCU Thanksgiving Classic from Phoenix, Ariz. UND (3-3) closed the game on a 16-2 run over the final 3:30 of the contest to rally from a 57-49...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Weber State Holds on to Defeat No. 20/24 North Dakota, 38-31

OGDEN, Utah – No. 20/24 North Dakota fell 38-31 to No. 9/10 Weber State in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Despite trailing 24-0 late in the first half, the Fighting Hawks clawed their way back within seven late but were not able to overcome the early deficit.
OGDEN, UT

