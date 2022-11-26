Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Family catches attempted car break-in on security system
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera. ”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child,...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: UND returns home for series finale vs. Bemidji State
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Following a 3-3 tie on the road, North Dakota returns home to close out the home-and-home series with Bemidji State on Saturday night at 6:07 p.m. from Ralph Engelstad Arena. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home...
KNOX News Radio
EGF Council considers policy for naming parks/rec sites
The East Grand Forks city council is discussing a potential policy for “naming” parks and/or recreation facilities. Parks superintendent Reid Huttunen says a Parks and Rec Committee has looked at what other Minnesota cities have done.. and drafted a policy … but made no recommendations. Council member...
kfgo.com
Driver arrested, passenger injured after vehicle pursuit and crash south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
valleynewslive.com
‘It’s a pretty nice tradition’: Families getting into holiday season by getting a Christmas tree
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sound of wood cutting, the smell of pine trees and the excited voices are all sights and sounds that can be found at a local tree farm in Thompson. This has become a tradition for many families as a way to kick-off the holiday season after Thanksgiving.
kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
fightinghawks.com
Fighting Hawks storm back for 65-59 victory over Manhattan
PHOENIX -- The University of North Dakota women's basketball team rallied for a 65-59 victory over Manhattan on Saturday afternoon to conclude the GCU Thanksgiving Classic from Phoenix, Ariz. UND (3-3) closed the game on a 16-2 run over the final 3:30 of the contest to rally from a 57-49...
valleynewslive.com
Weber State Holds on to Defeat No. 20/24 North Dakota, 38-31
OGDEN, Utah – No. 20/24 North Dakota fell 38-31 to No. 9/10 Weber State in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Despite trailing 24-0 late in the first half, the Fighting Hawks clawed their way back within seven late but were not able to overcome the early deficit.
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
What TV channel is North Dakota vs Weber State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (11/26/2022)
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-4) pay a visit to the Weber State Wildcats (9-2) in a FCS playoffs first round college football matchup on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the North Dakota...
