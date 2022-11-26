ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kyma.com

Hard Rocks: On the sidelines with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A big thank you to Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth for allowing me to mic him up during the opening round of the state class 4A playoffs. Thank you for trusting me to tell the story and to show our viewers a rare glimpse of what it's like to be a head coach. Thank you to Yuma Catholic High School and the entire football program.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Next phase of Highway 95 lane expansion begins

Highway 95 lane expansion effort marked another milestone. Starting this month, a stretch of U.S. Highway 95 from Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal Bridge is being expanded to five lanes, a project scheduled to be completed in February 2024. On Nov. 3, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col....
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
hstoday.us

CBP Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Statistics for Southern California Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting security operations at California’s ports of entry with Mexico performed more than 54.7 million inspections of travelers, seized more than 50 tons of illegal narcotics, and apprehended more than 74,000 immigration violators during federal fiscal year 2022. CBP’s field office in San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Kerman High School soccer team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 28, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KERMAN, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Memorial Concert Planned for Beloved Musician

EL CENTRO — Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of the beloved local singer and guitarist Ruben Hernandez, who died in a tragic tour bus accident along with three other musicians on Friday, Nov. 18. News of his passing quickly spread on social media within hours after...
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Elderly man dead from car crash in Yuma

YUMA - Yuma Police say a 72-year-old man was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart, traveling east on 32nd Street. For unknown reasons, he went onto the bike lane and collided with a traffic light post located at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. The incident happened on Tuesday,...
YUMA, AZ

