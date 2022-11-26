Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued November 27 at 12:55PM MST until November 29 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County and Western. * WHEN…From noon Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger. vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,. unsecured objects...
Black Friday shopping at the border
Hundreds of Mexicali residents took advantage of the Black Friday specials in Calexico. The post Black Friday shopping at the border appeared first on KYMA.
Local rodeo raises awareness of ticket scammers
The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo announced on their Facebook today that there have been ticket scammers pretending to be them by selling tickets at high prices. The post Local rodeo raises awareness of ticket scammers appeared first on KYMA.
Hard Rocks: On the sidelines with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A big thank you to Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth for allowing me to mic him up during the opening round of the state class 4A playoffs. Thank you for trusting me to tell the story and to show our viewers a rare glimpse of what it's like to be a head coach. Thank you to Yuma Catholic High School and the entire football program.
Yuma Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
Yuma Military Veteran Jimmy Robinson turned 102 years young. The post Yuma Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday appeared first on KYMA.
Next phase of Highway 95 lane expansion begins
Highway 95 lane expansion effort marked another milestone. Starting this month, a stretch of U.S. Highway 95 from Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal Bridge is being expanded to five lanes, a project scheduled to be completed in February 2024. On Nov. 3, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col....
YRMC modifies visitor restrictions ahead of flu season
Cases of the flu are on the rise, and the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is combating against it. The post YRMC modifies visitor restrictions ahead of flu season appeared first on KYMA.
Friday Night Lights Week 15: Palo Verde shocks CIF and wins title, Yuma Catholic upset at home
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Black Friday very rarely features some local teams taking the field and chasing a championship as the football season winds down. This year, two teams stood standing and chasing a dream - but only one surviving in the end. And it was almost an opposite...
Josefina Yepez Cancer Walk-A-Thon takes place in Somerton
The “Caminta,” Spanish for Walk-A-Thon, was in Somerton Saturday. The post Josefina Yepez Cancer Walk-A-Thon takes place in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
NEWS 11 SPORTS: AWC in action at the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Basketball Classic
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College basketball is looking to keep their winning streak going. Both the mens and womens teams undefeated going into the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Basketball Classic at home, taking the dub Friday night and now heading into day two. The mens team took on...
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell
Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma
CBP Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Statistics for Southern California Ports of Entry
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting security operations at California’s ports of entry with Mexico performed more than 54.7 million inspections of travelers, seized more than 50 tons of illegal narcotics, and apprehended more than 74,000 immigration violators during federal fiscal year 2022. CBP’s field office in San...
Four local band members die in crash
The Yuma County community is mourning the loss of four talented musicians who died in a tragic car crash. The post Four local band members die in crash appeared first on KYMA.
25-Year-Old Jose Echevaria Cordova Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)
El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Kerman High School soccer team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 28, 2022, 15:00:00.
Memorial Concert Planned for Beloved Musician
EL CENTRO — Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of the beloved local singer and guitarist Ruben Hernandez, who died in a tragic tour bus accident along with three other musicians on Friday, Nov. 18. News of his passing quickly spread on social media within hours after...
72-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
Per a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), three vehicles crashed simultaneously, resulting in one driver's death. The post Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Elderly man dead from car crash in Yuma
YUMA - Yuma Police say a 72-year-old man was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart, traveling east on 32nd Street. For unknown reasons, he went onto the bike lane and collided with a traffic light post located at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. The incident happened on Tuesday,...
