North Carolina vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 1 Tar Heels upset by Cyclones in Phil Knight Invitational

CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
chapelboro.com
No. 18 Alabama Outlasts UNC Men’s Basketball in Four-Overtime Marathon
In a game that truly defies explanation, No. 18 Alabama outlasted No. 1 UNC in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon, winning 103-101 in four overtimes. It’s the longest game for the UNC men’s basketball program since 1976. The loss in Carolina’s second straight...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
CBS Sports
Phil Knight bracket takeaways: Purdue dominates Duke to win Legacy title; Villanova goes 0-for-Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Upsets, plot developments and performances that will come to define the stories of this season. All of that and a lot more emerged over four days in the Rose City. Sunday brought about the championship games and consolation matchups in the Phil Knight Legacy and Invitational brackets. There is no shortage of things to get to, so this is my final hefty notebook of need-to-knows. If you want to read up on North Carolina, I have a column dedicated entirely to the Heels' issues. Here, we have to start with No. 24 Purdue's thorough and exact 75-56 domination of No. 8 Duke in Sunday's Legacy title game.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels knocked out of Phil Knight Invitational behind Caleb Grill’s hot night
UNC fans didn’t even get a good 15 minutes to settle themselves after the football team’s overtime loss to NC State before the basketball team added insult to injury with a 70-65 loss to Iowa State. The Cyclones went on a 10-0 run as UNC imploded down the stretch as Caleb Grill torched them for 31 points on seven threes.
CBS Sports
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
Iowa State men earn 3rd ever win against a #1 ranked opponent
(Portland, OR) Iowa State men’s basketball is going to the finals of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Cyclones upset #1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday. Caleb Grill (pictured) had a career day with 31 points. Grill made 11/15 shot attempts and 7/11 from 3-point range. Jaren Holmes posted 22 points and Robert Jones scored 10.
Lewis Central alum Max Duggan guides TCU win over Iowa State
(Fort Worth, TX) Iowa State’s frustrating 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday with a 62-14 loss at #4 TCU. The Horned Frogs cap off a 12-0 regular season. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, of Council Bluffs, passed for 212 yards and three scores. Iowa State ‘s biggest bright spot on offense was freshman running back Eli Sanders tallying 91 yards on seven rushes. Cartevious Norton added 71 yards on 12 carries. TCU returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. They led 24-0 by the end of the 1st quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
247Sports
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Audi Crooks tallies 48 in prep game
Iowa State women’s basketball commit Audi Crooks recorded a 48-point night in just her second game of the 2022-23 season Saturday. The 2023 signee helped Bishop Garrigan High School to its first win of the season as part of the Twin Cities Invitational going on over the weekend in Minnesota.
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
CBS Sports
How to watch Connecticut vs. Iowa State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #20 Connecticut Huskies will take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. While not quite a landslide, the contest between UConn and the Alabama Crimson...
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU
Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
NC State Coach Dave Doeren Gives Savage Quote About ‘Elitist’ UNC
There’s no love lost between these two schools.
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Xavier Pugh responsible for all but one point for Millbrook in win over Hillside: HSOT Postgame
Millbrook running back Xavier Pugh was responsible for every Millbrook point except one extra point in a 19-14 win over Hillside in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs. HighSchoolOT's Kyle Morton breaks down Millbrook's win.
