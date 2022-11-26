ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU stumbles at Texas A&M

ATHENS —The SEC Championship Game lost some luster with LSU’s loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station. Number-one ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will play the Tigers (9-3, 6-2) at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to win what would be its first SEC championship since 2017.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

7-year-old Georgia boy credited for saving family during fire

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old in White County is being recognized for his bravery and fast thinking which saved his family's life. Last week, little Keegan Sinclair woke up his parents when he noticed smoke in their home. Because of Keegan's actions, everyone was able to get out of the house safely, according to a social media post from White County Public Safety.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe

Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
MONROE, GA
WGAU

A-CC Elections Board calls “emergency meeting”

What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays

If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
ALPHARETTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

