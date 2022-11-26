Read full article on original website
Family and friends gather to celebrate life of legendary coach Vince Dooley
ATHENS, Ga. — Family and friends of former UGA football coach Vince Dooley gathered on the campus of UGA on Friday to pay their last respects to the legendary coach. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In October 2022, Dooley passed away at 90 years...
CFP Rankings Prediction: Who's Georgia Most Likely to See in Round 1?
It’s that time of year when everyone has stuffed their face with their favorite thanksgiving dishes, arguing about when is the right time to put up Christmas decorations. With those seasonal debates comes a familiar bickering amongst college football fans surrounding the CFP Rankings and who will ...
dawgnation.com
Senior day quotes by Stetson Bennett show just how far the Georgia football program has come
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett sounded a little bit like Justin Timberlake’s character in The Social Network. The 37-14 win over Georgia Tech moved Georgia to 12-0 on the season, giving the Bulldogs back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons. But going undefeated in the regular season isn’t cool, much like one...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia's Struggles Against Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs entered this afternoon's rivalry-week matchup against Georgia Tech as 35.5-point favorites. But at the end of the first quarter, the visiting Yellow Jackets lead the No. 1 Bulldogs 7-3. Georgia has just 53 total yards and gave up nearly 100 to Georgia Tech and third-string quarterback Zach...
dawgnation.com
Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU stumbles at Texas A&M
ATHENS —The SEC Championship Game lost some luster with LSU’s loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station. Number-one ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will play the Tigers (9-3, 6-2) at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to win what would be its first SEC championship since 2017.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 13 game (Nov. 26, 2022)
The No. 1 Georgia football team will take on Georgia Tech in a Week 13 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26. Below you can find game time, the TV channel, how to watch the game online and odds for the Week 13 game. Georgia enters the game with an...
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
7-year-old Georgia boy credited for saving family during fire
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old in White County is being recognized for his bravery and fast thinking which saved his family's life. Last week, little Keegan Sinclair woke up his parents when he noticed smoke in their home. Because of Keegan's actions, everyone was able to get out of the house safely, according to a social media post from White County Public Safety.
Long lines across metro Atlanta as voting for runoff senate election begins
Long early voting lines stretched across Metro Atlanta on Saturday, including in Gwinnett, Henry, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Voters waited for hours to cast their ballots for the upcoming Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. “We talk about a lot of the crazy...
'We don't want this to happen to anybody else' | Viral metro Atlanta family loses home in fire
ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family that rose to social media stardom for their son's uncombable locks is now leaning on the community after a fire destroyed their home. The Samples said they are sharing their story in hopes others will heed their warning and stay safe this holiday season.
3 shootings, 1 fatal, on Thanksgiving day in metro Atlanta
A man was killed and two others were injured following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving day...
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe
Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
'Hug your family because you never know' | Family, friends remember mother killed while working as a Lyft driver
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family, friends and the community came together to remember a 31-year-old mother of three killed in DeKalb County earlier this week while working as a Lyft driver. A father's grief could be heard and seen Friday evening. “It’s hard on us," Joe Sawyer said at his...
A-CC Elections Board calls “emergency meeting”
What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with...
secretatlanta.co
This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays
If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
Man dead after shootout in DeKalb County parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed on Thanksgiving after a shootout at a DeKalb County parking lot on Thursday, according to police. Officers said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to an area off Candler Road and Interstate 20 regarding a person who was shot. Once there,...
