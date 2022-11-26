Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lima News
High school football: Marion Local pulls away in second half to defeat Columbus Grove
LIMA — Defense took center stage in the first half of Saturday’s Division VI state semifinal football game at Spartan Stadium. At the halftime break, Marion Local held a slight 7-0 lead over Columbus Grove. However, in the second half, Marion Local also got its offense clicking on...
crawfordcountynow.com
Frietchen signs to pitch at Ohio Northern
NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford pitcher Lauren Frietchen recently signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Ohio Northern University next fall. Frietchen has been a part of the Colonel Crawford program for the past three years and will pitch her final season for the Eagles this spring.
Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
NBC4 Columbus
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3u3uzJx. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB injured on opening kickoff of The Game
Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan CB Mike Sainristil plants ‘Block M’ flag at midfield following win over Ohio State [Video]
They did it again! For the second year in a row, the Michigan Wolverines have dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. After trailing 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely smacked the Buckeyes 28-3 in the second half on their way to a 45-23 win at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Following the conclusion of the game, Wolverines’ CB Mike Sainristil decided to celebrate at midfield by planting a giant ‘Block M’ flag at midfield.
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
WHIZ
Ohio State Fans Cheer on The Buckeyes at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, OH – Saturday was the big day for Ohio State and Michigan fans. The two undefeated rivals went head-to-head today at the ‘Shoe. Local fans were at The Barn here in Zanesville watching. Ohio State and Michigan met for the first time in 1897 and fans were beyond excited to see the great rivals battle it out once again.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX Big Noon Kickoff unveils set location for pregame show in Columbus for Week 13
FOX B1G Noon Kickoff unveiled its set location for the pregame show in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of one of the biggest rivalries in college football. The show will film at the Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC) starting at 9 a.m. ET, but fans are encouraged to get to the set and show their school spirit starting at 8 a.m. ET.
Delaware Gazette
Michigan overwhelms Ohio State in unbeaten battle
COLUMBUS — With everything on the line on Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State fell flat on its face as a dominant second half boosted No. 3 Michigan to a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes in Ohio Stadium. Seldom asked to rely on his arm this season, Michigan quarterback J.J....
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
richlandsource.com
Is Ryan Day a lesser version of Larry Coker?
Ohio State fans should know well the name Larry Coker. He was the defensive backs coach at Ohio State in 1993 and 1994. Coker eventually wound up at Miami and when Butch Davis was hired away from the Hurricanes by the Cleveland Browns in 2001, Coker, a career assistant with no track record as a head coach, was handed the reins to the most dominant program in college football.
Why The Buckeyes Lost To Michigan - And What They Should Do About It
It's a rainy, miserable day in Columbus that seems to reflect the mood Ohio State fans are feeling. Over on campus, the Buckeyes have some serious soul-searching to do. I shouldn't have to start by stating the obvious to Ohio State fans, but perhaps you are reading this and you're not a die-hard Buckeye: beating Michigan is the only thing that matters when you play for the Scarlet and Gray.
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s Big Ten Championship Game opponent revealed
After dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half of The Game and winning 45-23 in Columbus, the Michigan Wolverines officially punched their ticket to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game for the second straight season. It was an all-around dominant second-half performance for the Wolverines. There were...
Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission
A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday. Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program. It's not good. "Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC...
Mark May Reveals His Score Prediction For 'The Game'
College football analyst Mark May has revealed his score prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. During the most recent edition of The Crowd's Line with Lou Holtz, May shared his two cents on the regular-season matchup of the year. May has the...
saturdaytradition.com
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan-Ohio State flag plant
Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though. Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
Comments / 0