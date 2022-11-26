Read full article on original website
Saturday Sports: General Brown Lions punch their ticket to the Dome
ENDICOTT, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions were in search of a trip to the state championship game for the first time since 2010 Saturday at Union Endicott High School, where they faced Lakawanna in the State Class C Semifinals. In the 2nd quarter, the Lions were down...
Sunday Sports: St. Lawrence Basketball looks to remain undefeated
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Sunday afternoon held basketball action from Canton, as the St. Lawrence Saints hosted Williams College in a battle of unbeatens. In the 1st half, it’s Trent Adamson with the strong move inside for the hoop to put the Saints up by 2. Back the...
Cicero-North Syracuse football stopped again in state Class AA semifinal
ENDICOTT – Just because it had happened before, and even though it was familiar, the pain the Cicero-North Syracuse football team felt last Saturday night at Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium remained deep and difficult to accept. For a fifth consecutive time, the Northstars found itself in the New...
General Brown defeats state’s top-ranked team to reach Class C final for first time since 2010 (video)
General Brown entered a win-or-go-home Class C football playoff game against a top-ranked team for the second week in a row.
Guy A. Law, 88, of Watertown and formerly of Edwards
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Guy A. Law, age 88, of Watertown, NY, but formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Summit Village in Watertown. Guy was born on October 12, 1934 in Fine, NY to the late Carlos and Mary (Ward) Law. He attended Oswegatchie Union Free School and then graduated from Clifton-Fine Central in 1951. Guy then entered into the United States Army in April 1955 and served active duty until March 1958. He then continued with the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in April 1963.
David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage, passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on November 24, 2022, after a difficult brief illness. Born October 31, 1948, in Carthage to the late Charles and Freida (Burr) Kilbourn, he was a 1968 graduate of...
Frank A. Romano, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank A. Romano, Watertown, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital Wednesday, November 23rd. He was 74 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving morning at Saratoga Hospital. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, Claude and Barabra White Mayne. To cherish and honor her memory, Barbara leaves behind her devoted husband, George Clement and their children, Scarlet (Jim) Buffoline, Jay (Heather) Clement, Jacqueline Clement, Leslie (Michael) Robare, and Ted (Tina) Clement.
Ronald F. Paro, 71, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ronald F. Paro, age 71 of Heuvelton, will be held at 11:00am on Thursday December 1, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Foody officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. The family welcomes you afterwards to join them at Heuvelton Fire Hall to honor the celebration of Ron’s life.
Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, the Ulmen/ Pike family matriarch, passed peacefully at the age of 92 blessed years while a resident of Samaritan Summit Village. Mom and Gramma, as she was known to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, lived a full life in total support of all, spiritually, emotionally, and financially.
Patricia “Pat” M. Hawes, 83, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Pat” M. Hawes, age 83, of Gouverneur, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. There will be a graveside service held in the Dexter Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, passed away on Thursday in Canton. A celebration of life will be announced early next week and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
Mary Eleanor Benware, 80, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Mary Eleanor Benware, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away at home, Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022. Born on July 25, 1942, at her home in Matilda Township, Ontario, Canada, she was a daughter of Bazil and Carrie Holliday Christie. She graduated from South Mountain High School and Ottawa College, obtaining a Teacher’s Certificate.
Cheryl M. Sawyer, 64, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Cheryl M. Sawyer, 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg. She was also called “Sherry” to her dad, mom, and siblings. There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Cheryl was...
Watertown Elks Lodge #496 to host memorial service for late veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Elks Lodge #496 plans to honor late veterans next week. The Lodge will hold their annual Memorial Service on Sunday, December 4th at 2 PM at the Watertown Elks Lodge located at 728 Bradley St., Watertown. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in...
Doris E. Congdon, 93, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Doris E. Congdon, 93, of Carthage, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 24,2022 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville. Doris was born on November 19,1929 in Gouverneur, the daughter of the late Glenn and Agnes (Leonard) Hall. She...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Boyd Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Boyd Street in Watertown will be closed for a few days. Crews will be installing water service for Citizen Advocates, which is establishing a mental health urgent care at the former Great American grocery store on State Street. The work will close...
A cloudy start to the workweek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a pretty quiet Monday. The day started cloudy with temperatures mostly in the mid- to upper 30s. By afternoon, it will still be cloudy with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the...
Northern Choral Society Christmas Concert this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can kick off the holiday season with the Northern Choral Society’s 66th annual Christmas Concert. Kevin Kitto and Sarah Gleason talked about the event on 7 News This Morning. Watch their interview in the video above. The concert is at 3 p.m. on...
