ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Optimism among independent retailers for Small Business Saturday as pandemic effects linger

By Jennifer Franco
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWrR1_0jNrNrYQ00

Saturday, November 26, 2022 is Small Business Saturday. The national holiday was founded by American Express in 2010 in an effort to spur the economy by encouraging people to shop small.

A survey by Amex shows consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, spent an estimated $23 billion in 2021.

Local business leaders say mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and service providers play a key role in the Coachella Valley’s economic recovery.

However, many small retailers are still coping with the effects of the pandemic.

“One of the real problems that we experience is in shipping. The shipping costs have gone up so much," said Joy Meredith, owner of Crystal Fantasy located in downtown Palm Springs.

Staffing shortages and supply chain issues continue to present challenges for small businesses nationwide.

"That’s been going on already for well over a year with the supply chain, so I’ve kind of adjusted my ordering and thought ahead of time… and our artists have worked with us, and there’s been small price increases. They still are trying to keep their prices reasonable, as are we," said Mitchell Luther, owner of Sazzy’s Galleria in downtown Palm Springs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has cosponsored Small Business Saturday since 2011, and offers information and resources on ways to support local businesses nationwide on its website .

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Optimism among independent retailers for Small Business Saturday as pandemic effects linger appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley shoppers support local businesses throughout the valley on ‘Small Business Saturday’

Small business owners are working relentlessly this holiday season. Along with Black Friday sales many of them are participating in 'Small Business Saturday.' Several valley shoppers showed up for Saturday's Art on the Main Street in La Quinta to do some holiday shopping. Among them was Peter Liljequist who says, "This is unique, you know, The post Valley shoppers support local businesses throughout the valley on ‘Small Business Saturday’ appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end

As the Thanksgiving Day Weekend comes to an end, several passengers are making their way home. Some passengers were flying back home after enjoying Thanksgiving with the family, while others were making their way back to the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs International Airport is expecting record breaking numbers of passengers traveling this holiday season. Rows The post Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
multihousingnews.com

Mogharebi Group Arranges $11M Affordable Community Sale

A California-based affordable housing investor acquired the property. The Mogharebi Group has facilitated the sale of Sunnyview Villa Apartments, a 44-unit affordable housing community in Palm Springs, Calif. A California-based affordable housing investor acquired the property for $11.3 million, with Mogharebi Group’s Executive Vice President Otto Ozen working on behalf...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Breathtaking Estate with Dramatic Panoramic Views of The Mountains and Down Valley Asks $5.9 Million in Palm Desert, California

71375 Cholla Way Home in Palm Desert, California for Sale. 71375 Cholla Way, Palm Desert, California is a one of a kind property in the South Palm Desert neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills offers dramatic panoramic views of the mountains, golf courses and down valley that are stunning day and night. This Home in Palm Desert offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 71375 Cholla Way, please contact Bruce Tweten (Phone: 760-898-2927) at Avenue 8 Inc for full support and perfect service.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story

No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Seasonal flights begin from Palm Springs to Texas

American Airlines has begun daily seasonal flights from the Coachella Valley to Austin, Texas. The first set of flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport began Nov. 17 and will run through Nov. 29, according to statement on Palm Springs’ website. The second set of flights...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Times of San Diego

Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions

California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Racial reparations claim against City of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families

A group of over 500 survivors and descendants of what was known as the destruction of Section 14 is seeking reparations from the City of Palm Springs. The group is looking to receive direct payments from the city for what their reparations claim states is millions of dollars of racially motivated harm caused by the The post Racial reparations claim against City of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Industrial building planned in Perris

An Orange County developer plans to build a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in Perris. The structure will be developed at Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue without a signed tenant, according to Westport Properties Inc. in Irvine. Construction is expected to start during the third quarter of 2023 and be completed in...
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway

This is Willie Holland of Holland Pharms' 2nd Annual Friendsgiving. Holland is handing out fully loaded Thanksgiving plates to people in need. They will provide turkey, Mac-And-Cheese, greens, dressing, fried chicken, and desserts. "Today is not only for the homeless; I am telling everyone in need to come; we are feeding as much of the The post A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside selects new city manager

Mike Futrell has been named Riverside’s next city manager. Currently South San Francisco’s city manager, a position he had held for nearly nine years, Futrell is scheduled to replace interim City Manager Michael Moore in January, according to statement issued by Riverside. Moore, who has held the interim...
RIVERSIDE, CA
The HD Post

Free Tesla charging Thanksgiving weekend around the High Desert

HESPERIA -- Through Thanksgiving weekend Tesla is offering free charging, during off peak hours, throughout Southern California including Hesperia, Barstow and Yermo stations. In efforts to reduce the backlog of Tesla drivers at its Supercharger charging stations, the company is offering an incentive to charge its electric vehicles at dozens of California charging stations along select travel routes in the state, as well as a site in Nevada.
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy