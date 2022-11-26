Read full article on original website
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Suffers Blowout Loss to No. 14 Maryland, 87-63, to Conclude Fort Myers Tip-Off
Pitt battled with No. 14 Maryland early on but fell behind in the third quarter and eventually suffered a blowout loss, 87-63 in the final game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Sunday. The Panthers (5-2) lose their second straight game after they lost to the DePaul Blue Demons on...
Taulia Tagovailoa sets Maryland QB mark in rout of Rutgers
Roman Hemby ran for three touchdowns and the Maryland defense held Rutgers to 120 yards and five first downs as
wmucsports.net
No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball falters in Florida tournament, loses to DePaul
“The game of basketball is a game of runs,” Terp guard Faith Masonius said. “When we have the opportunity to get stops and then you know turn them into scores. It’s really important for us to escalate on that and keep our foot on the gas… the first half, we didn’t play our game, and at that point, it was a little too late.”
247Sports
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract
Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Towson
No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball takes on Towson at the Fort Myers Tip-Off at 11:30 a.m. The Terps are looking to bounce back from an upset loss to DePaul yesterday. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful. Catch...
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
WATCH: Greg Schiano tries to make sense out of Maryland loss
Rutgers closed out its 2022 season today with an ugly 37-0 loss to Maryland. The loss drops Rutgers to 4-8 for the season and leaves the Scarlet Knights out of the college bowl season. Following the loss, head coach Greg Schiano spoke to reporters and here is a look at what he had to say.
WMDT.com
Kent Island secures a spot in 2A State Championship Game
STEVENSVILLE, Md – The Kent Island Buccaneers are going to Maryland State Championship game for the first time in school history. The Bucs defeated Middletown 14-7 thanks to a clutch 4th quarter in which they stopped two Middletown drives and scored a late game go-ahead touchdown to secure the win.
Madison wins third straight region title
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the Madison Warhawks won their third straight 6D Region title, defeating Centreville 22-7. After starting the season 0-3, Madison is now 10-3, and will take on unbeaten Fairfax in the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD
The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt after shooting near DC high school hosting Turkey Bowl football game
WASHINGTON - A teenager is recovering after being hurt in a Thanksgiving Day shooting near a Northeast, D.C. high school that was hosting a Turkey Bowl football game at the time. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened in the unit block of 17th Street near East Capitol...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
