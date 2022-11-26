ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation

The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
WOODWAY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Homestead Fair celebrates 35 years of post-Thanksgiving crafts, more

Skies cleared up just in time to bring a bit of sunshine for the second day of Homestead Heritage’s 35th annual post-Thanksgiving Homestead Fair. Fair organizer Caleb Tittley said good weather usually predicts good turnout, and with an eye on the forecast as the weekend got underway, Homestead was expecting 15,000 to 20,000 visitors over the three-day event that wraps up Sunday. Hundreds braved the cold wet weather Friday morning to beat late-weekend crowds.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Lights of West now open for 2022 season

WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!. Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

‘Wild Lights’ returns to Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday tradition has returned to the Cameron Park Zoo!. “Wild Lights” has returned in 2022, and the Zoo seems to be in full holiday spirit when describing this event on its website: “T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night, the Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!”
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

2022 Salado Christmas Parade

SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Salado Christmas parade will be on December 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration to be in the parade ends on Monday, November 28. Click here to register. The parade route starts at Royal & Main (Corner of Salado General Store...
SALADO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT: Full road closure for FM 39

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT announced full road closures for FM 39 to perform road repairs in Limestone County. FM 39 just north of County Road 854 will be closed due to road damage. A detour will be available on SH 164 and FM 80. TxDOT says the closure...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Black Friday sees lower number of in-person shoppers

TEMPLE, Texas — Gone are the days of fighting tooth and nail for that perfect gift on Black Friday, since everyone's decided to shop online. That doesn't mean the stores have been deserted. It just means there isn't a mad rush. Friday morning at Academy Sports and Outdoors in...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Friends for Life organization gives away free meals to seniors

WACO, Texas — On Thanksgiving morning, most people are sleeping in preparing their stomachs for a home-cooked meal and spending time with the family. But for volunteers at Friends for Life, they use the morning to give back. For the last 25 years Friends for Life, a non-profit organization...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple Turkey Trot Cancelled

TEMPLE, Texas — The Turkey Trot 5k in Temple has been cancelled due to the impending weather forecasts. City officials decided this morning that in order to protect the runners and staff, cancelling the run was a better option than proceeding with it. The run would have begun at...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000

So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

