KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
WacoTrib.com
Woodway's Carleen Bright Arboretum reopens after yearslong renovation
The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is open again after an extended sewer line project caused its closure in 2019. With some finishing touches still to be added around the park, including a kid’s area with a splash pad, directional signs and furniture, a grand opening is set for this spring, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.
WacoTrib.com
Homestead Fair celebrates 35 years of post-Thanksgiving crafts, more
Skies cleared up just in time to bring a bit of sunshine for the second day of Homestead Heritage’s 35th annual post-Thanksgiving Homestead Fair. Fair organizer Caleb Tittley said good weather usually predicts good turnout, and with an eye on the forecast as the weekend got underway, Homestead was expecting 15,000 to 20,000 visitors over the three-day event that wraps up Sunday. Hundreds braved the cold wet weather Friday morning to beat late-weekend crowds.
fox44news.com
Lights of West now open for 2022 season
WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!. Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.
KWTX
COVID-19, online shopping, recent crime make for a different Black Friday shopping experience this year, Central Texans say
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The years of hundreds waiting in line early Friday morning after Thanksgiving, eager to rush into a retail store for highly discounted products, may not be completely over. But what was once considered the Superbowl of shopping certainly isn’t what it used to be. According...
coveleaderpress.com
Central Texas College holds press conference about preparations for upcoming solar eclipse
On April 8, 2024, locals will be treated to a truly spectacular, once in a lifetime event, a total solar eclipse in which the Central Texas area will be in the path of totality. The moon will completely block out the sun, the temperature will drop, and birds will fall silent.
fox44news.com
Harker Heights beats Spring Dekaney to advance to first ever Regional Final
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Football team advanced to its first ever Regional Final in style on Friday night, as the Knights beat Spring Dekaney 63-35. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against DeSoto.
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
fox44news.com
‘Wild Lights’ returns to Cameron Park Zoo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday tradition has returned to the Cameron Park Zoo!. “Wild Lights” has returned in 2022, and the Zoo seems to be in full holiday spirit when describing this event on its website: “T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night, the Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!”
fox44news.com
2022 Salado Christmas Parade
SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Salado Christmas parade will be on December 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration to be in the parade ends on Monday, November 28. Click here to register. The parade route starts at Royal & Main (Corner of Salado General Store...
KWTX
Killeen’s Armed Services YMCA hosts its first annual Giving Tuesday to benefit military families
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen is asking Central Texans to do their part in helping the non-profit organization raise $50,000 for its first Giving Tuesday this year. Just like any YMCA, the ASYMCA in Killeen provides community programming, athletic facilities and child care to its...
TxDOT: Full road closure for FM 39
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT announced full road closures for FM 39 to perform road repairs in Limestone County. FM 39 just north of County Road 854 will be closed due to road damage. A detour will be available on SH 164 and FM 80. TxDOT says the closure...
realitytitbit.com
Did someone buy the Fixer Upper castle after Chip and Jo’s renovation?
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle and did someone buy the amazing Fixer Upper property once they’d finished? These are just two of the questions fans have on their minds as the Gaines release a new show. HGTV fans fell in love with Joanna, Chip and their...
Fallen soldiers get holiday honors
Hundreds gathered to honor the soldiers laid to rest at the cemetery in Killeen, laying the wreaths has helped many families get through their grieving process.
Black Friday sees lower number of in-person shoppers
TEMPLE, Texas — Gone are the days of fighting tooth and nail for that perfect gift on Black Friday, since everyone's decided to shop online. That doesn't mean the stores have been deserted. It just means there isn't a mad rush. Friday morning at Academy Sports and Outdoors in...
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
Sascee's brings southern-style love and soul to homecooked meals in Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of good cooking, Sascee's Southern Style Eatery should be right at the top of your list. Sascee's serves up a whole host of southern-style favorites on its menu, from green beans, mac and cheese, smothered pork chops, their fan-favorite oxtails and much more.
Friends for Life organization gives away free meals to seniors
WACO, Texas — On Thanksgiving morning, most people are sleeping in preparing their stomachs for a home-cooked meal and spending time with the family. But for volunteers at Friends for Life, they use the morning to give back. For the last 25 years Friends for Life, a non-profit organization...
Temple Turkey Trot Cancelled
TEMPLE, Texas — The Turkey Trot 5k in Temple has been cancelled due to the impending weather forecasts. City officials decided this morning that in order to protect the runners and staff, cancelling the run was a better option than proceeding with it. The run would have begun at...
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000
So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
