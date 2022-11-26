ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Steel Valley Wins WPIAL Championship on Back of Identity of Defense and Running

Pittsburgh, PA– One of the most important facets of building a winning football program is establishing an identity and buying into it. When head coach Ray Braszo took over Steel Valley as the head coach in 2019, he did just that. While it did not bare out to be a success in his first two seasons, you saw the growth last year as Steel Valley went to the WPIAL semifinals.
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals

Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
INDIANA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Aliquippa Dominates Rival Central Valley for 2nd Straight WPIAL 4A Title

PITTSBURGH — Aliquippa has a team that is known for sucking the life out of their opponent. Behind a dominant offensive line, and diverse run game, the Quips slowly wear teams down with long drives that grind games away. The Quips stuck to their game plan as they dominated Central Valley 34-7 to win back-to-back WPIAL 4A Championships.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Hangs On For Road Victory at Marshall

The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team had its first game outside of Pittsburgh this season and won Sunday afternoon at Marshall by a 77-72 score. Duquesne (5-1) is off to its best start since the 2015-16 season and led by as many as 21 points in this contest. Duquesne basketball...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional teams win youth football championships

Franklin Regional Youth football was double trouble for opponents in the Big East this season. The future Panthers raised a pair of trophies after winning championships last month at the Woodland Hills Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. The flag team defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-6, in overtime, before the 8U Cubs edged by...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

IUP, Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon Continue Postseason Quests

Following a first-round bye, No. 1 seed Indiana (Pa). will make its 20th playoff appearance when the Crimson Hawks host Ashland at Miller Stadium. IUP earned a first-round bye in the NCAA Division II playoffs after posting a 9-1 overall record and securing the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) title after defeating Shepherd 24-21 two weeks ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 27

Update (10:17 AM)- **While on an unofficial visit there, North Catholic 2025 defensive end/tight end Brady O’Hara received an offer from Wisconsin. This becomes O’Hara’s second D-1 offer with the other coming from Pitt. SPORTS NOW COLLEGE NETWORK. WVU Postgame Show: What’s Best Path Forward for West...
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
Tribune-Review

Car overturns on Route 380 in Murrysville

Police, firefighters and medics responded to an overturned car crash on the westbound side of Route 380, near 380 Auction Discount Warehouse in Murrysville on Sunday. There were no serious injuries, according to Murrysville Medic One officials. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy