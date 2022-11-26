Read full article on original website
Cruce Brookins leads Steel Valley to 34-14 win over Beaver Falls in WPIAL 2A championship game
The quarterback ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns in the win
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
High School Football winning coaches
After an explosive night of football on Friday night, the WPIAL has named it’s champions. Rob Pratte interviewed all of the winning coaches on this Sunday’s Black and Gold Sunday show
Aliquippa runs through Central Valley 34-7 to capture WPIAL 4A crown
The Quips won their 19th WPIAL title
No. 10 Union shocks No. 1 Bishop Canevin to win 2nd WPIAL football championship
Union was the definition of an underdog. • First appearance in a WPIAL championship game since 1973. • First double-digit seed to reach the WPIAL finals since 2010. • Playing top-seeded and defending champion Bishop Canevin, which averaged 41.8 points and scored 60 or more three times. On Friday afternoon,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Steel Valley Wins WPIAL Championship on Back of Identity of Defense and Running
Pittsburgh, PA– One of the most important facets of building a winning football program is establishing an identity and buying into it. When head coach Ray Braszo took over Steel Valley as the head coach in 2019, he did just that. While it did not bare out to be a success in his first two seasons, you saw the growth last year as Steel Valley went to the WPIAL semifinals.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon 5-Star RB Quinton Martin on Winning WPIAL Title and Recruiting Process
PITTSBURGH — Five-star running back Quinton Martin’s three touchdowns lifted Belle Vernon to a 24-7 win over Avonworth on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-3A championship game at Acrisure Stadium. It’s the Leopards first WPIAL title since 1995. Martin was simply not going to let Belle Vernon...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL girls soccer players lauded with All-America, all-region, all-state honors
A trio of WPIAL girls soccer standouts guided their teams to long postseason runs and now are reaping individual rewards. Senior forward Lucia Wells of North Allegheny was named to the United Soccer Coaches Region II All-America Team. She helped the Tigers (21-2) win the WPIAL 4A championship and reach...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals
Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Aliquippa Dominates Rival Central Valley for 2nd Straight WPIAL 4A Title
PITTSBURGH — Aliquippa has a team that is known for sucking the life out of their opponent. Behind a dominant offensive line, and diverse run game, the Quips slowly wear teams down with long drives that grind games away. The Quips stuck to their game plan as they dominated Central Valley 34-7 to win back-to-back WPIAL 4A Championships.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Hangs On For Road Victory at Marshall
The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team had its first game outside of Pittsburgh this season and won Sunday afternoon at Marshall by a 77-72 score. Duquesne (5-1) is off to its best start since the 2015-16 season and led by as many as 21 points in this contest. Duquesne basketball...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional teams win youth football championships
Franklin Regional Youth football was double trouble for opponents in the Big East this season. The future Panthers raised a pair of trophies after winning championships last month at the Woodland Hills Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. The flag team defeated Penn-Trafford, 14-6, in overtime, before the 8U Cubs edged by...
Aliquippa rolls past Central Valley to capture 19th WPIAL football title
Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes landed in the end zone after leaping headfirst over his linemen, but the running back was quickly airborne again when guard Neco Eberhardt celebrated by lifting the sophomore off his feet. The big men upfront did a lot of heavy lifting Friday night in a championship...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
IUP, Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon Continue Postseason Quests
Following a first-round bye, No. 1 seed Indiana (Pa). will make its 20th playoff appearance when the Crimson Hawks host Ashland at Miller Stadium. IUP earned a first-round bye in the NCAA Division II playoffs after posting a 9-1 overall record and securing the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) title after defeating Shepherd 24-21 two weeks ago.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 27
Update (10:17 AM)- **While on an unofficial visit there, North Catholic 2025 defensive end/tight end Brady O’Hara received an offer from Wisconsin. This becomes O’Hara’s second D-1 offer with the other coming from Pitt. SPORTS NOW COLLEGE NETWORK. WVU Postgame Show: What’s Best Path Forward for West...
Pitt DL Coach Charlie Partridge Prepares For Difficult Task of Saying Goodbye to Seniors
Pitt Panthers defensive line coach Charlie Partridge wants to send his seniors out right.
wtae.com
Hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
DONORA, Pa. — A hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties Sunday. Nick Wilkes shared a video with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 of hail pelting the ground and cars near PennWest University, California. Nathan Utz in Perryopolis found dozens of small dents in his...
977rocks.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
Car overturns on Route 380 in Murrysville
Police, firefighters and medics responded to an overturned car crash on the westbound side of Route 380, near 380 Auction Discount Warehouse in Murrysville on Sunday. There were no serious injuries, according to Murrysville Medic One officials. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m.
wtae.com
PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County
Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
