Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other
Things got heated toward the end of the 3rd quarter between the Pelicans and the Grizzlies, as Ja Morant and Naji Marshal talked trash to each other.
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
AP source: Mavs close to deal with 4-time All-Star Walker
A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Mavericks are close to a deal with four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
numberfire.com
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (illness) active and starting on Friday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin will suit up despite being listed with an illness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 30.0 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Bruno Fernando (knee) starting in Houston's Friday lineup for inactive Alperen Sengun (groin)
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fernando will make his third start this season after an extended absence with left knee soreness. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Fernando to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Fernando's projection includes 9.4 points, 6.3...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is active for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anderson will be available off the bench despite experiencing back spasms. In 23.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will not play Sunday
The Miami Heat have ruled out Duncan Robinson for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson will take another game off as he deals with an ankle injury, and has now been sidelined for a week. Robinson has not started in a game yet this season and is averaging 12.9...
numberfire.com
Andrew Nembhard (knee) still out for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nembhard was listed questionable for Sunday's contest as he continues to deal with a left knee bruise. While he is progressing in his recovery, he's not quite ready to return. Expect another start for Aaron Nesmith on the wing.
numberfire.com
Miami's Max Strus (shoulder) out on Friday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Strus will miss his second straight game with a right shoulder ailment. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes versus a Wizards' team ranked eighth in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.3 points, 2.5...
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke (knee) questionable for Magic Sunday evening
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okeke is dealing with soreness in his left knee. As a result, the team his listing him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Kevon Harris, dealing with a non-COVID illness, is also questionable.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (back) available for Portland on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Eubanks has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Sunday. Our models expect Eubanks to play 19.1 minutes against Brooklyn. Eubanks' Sunday projection includes 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Jaden Ivey (knee) ruled out on Friday, Rodney McGruder to start
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ivey will sit out after the Pistons' rookie was ruled out with knee soreness. Expect Alec Burks to see more minutes versus a Suns' team ranked sixth in defensive rating. Burks' current projection includes...
Yardbarker
Pelicans rout Grizzlies despite Brandon Ingram's exit
Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke had double-doubles and the host Memphis Grizzlies dominated the New Orleans Pelicans from beginning to end in a 132-111 victory on Friday. Morant had 23 points and 11 assists, Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Clarke had 12 points and 10...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Alperen Sengun (groin) for inactive Bruno Fernando on Saturday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (groin) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun will make his 13th start this season after Bruno Fernando was held out for injury maintenance reasons. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sengun to score 32.0 FanDuel points. Sengun's projection includes...
