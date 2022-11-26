ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals

Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”

The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
