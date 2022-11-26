Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley Explains Why He Hasn’t Spoken to Michael Jordan in Nearly 10 Years
The NBA analyst and Hall of Famer weighed in on his severed relationship with the NBA legend.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
This Heat-Pelicans Trade Features Jimmy Butler
NBA teams are a lot like stocks. Some are trending upwards, while others are trending down. If your team is trending down, don’t abandon hope. The season is still young. With that said, nobody could blame you for being concerned. For example, Miami Heat fans may be feeling…well, the...
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game
Wilt Chamberlain at 43 once destroyed Magic Johnson in a pick-up game by blocking all his shots, legendary coach Larry Brown told the story.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals
Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
