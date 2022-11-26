ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic

They say that when you make plans, God laughs. NBA teams know this all too well. Maybe you’re not the religious type. That’s fine. The point remains: whatever plans you’ve made may not come to fruition. Sometimes a plan to make a step forward doesn’t work out....
ClutchPoints

LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (adductor) probable for Lakers on Monday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. James is once again listed probable due to the left adductor strain that kept him sidelined for 5 games last week. Expect him to play, but keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Mavericks Trade Features Malcolm Brogdon

Everyone has needs. If you’re lucky, you’ll find someone who needs what you have – and has what you need. NBA trades are made on the same basis. That’s how trades are born. A country that produces its own iron ore but can’t produce oil ought to call an oil-rich country. They’ve got what they need.
Yardbarker

Suns Center Deandre Ayton Finding Rhythm at Right Time

No one has quite been scapegoated for the Phoenix Suns' problems this season like Deandre Ayton. His offseason quickly was turned into theatrics thanks to Kevin Durant and then quickly dashed when the Indiana Pacers offered him his current 4-year, 133-million dollar deal that the Suns then matched. Many Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers were NBA champions in 2020 after being the last team standing in the Orlando bubble, and Kyle Kuzma played a key role on that team. He came off the bench as the Lakers sixth man averaging 10.0 points per game and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field. And […] The post Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
ClutchPoints

1 Mavs player who must be traded soon

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t been at their best to begin the 2022-23 campaign, as they have scuffled to a 9-10 start after losing four straight games. Dallas has, for better or for worse, merely been the Luka Doncic show, as the Mavs have placed an unenviably heavy burden on their superstar’s shoulders.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic

If one thing is clear about the Dallas Mavericks roster, it’s that it is far too dependent on Luka Doncic. The superstar has been handling a massive workload to carry the offense and could use more ball handlers around him. The Mavs are trying to partly alleviate his burden by signing Kemba Walker. According to […] The post Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic

Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers

Ivica Zubac had the game of his life in a Sunday matinee against the Indiana Pacers. Zubac wreaked havoc on the Pacers’ interior all night long, tallying 31 points and 29 rebounds (17 defensive, 12 offensive) to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a much-needed 114-100 victory without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. And Kyle […] The post Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Shake Milton reveals secret sauce behind red-hot streak amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries

Shake Milton is the hero the Philadelphia 76ers need. With Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey all out due to injury, Milton is leading the Sixers offense as both a scorer and playmaker. The team is winning despite being heavily undermanned and Milton is the key reason why. Philadelphia’s 133-103 win against the Orlando […] The post Shake Milton reveals secret sauce behind red-hot streak amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
