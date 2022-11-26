Read full article on original website
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
They say that when you make plans, God laughs. NBA teams know this all too well. Maybe you’re not the religious type. That’s fine. The point remains: whatever plans you’ve made may not come to fruition. Sometimes a plan to make a step forward doesn’t work out....
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) probable for Lakers on Monday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. James is once again listed probable due to the left adductor strain that kept him sidelined for 5 games last week. Expect him to play, but keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Celtics-Mavericks Trade Features Malcolm Brogdon
Everyone has needs. If you’re lucky, you’ll find someone who needs what you have – and has what you need. NBA trades are made on the same basis. That’s how trades are born. A country that produces its own iron ore but can’t produce oil ought to call an oil-rich country. They’ve got what they need.
Yardbarker
Suns Center Deandre Ayton Finding Rhythm at Right Time
No one has quite been scapegoated for the Phoenix Suns' problems this season like Deandre Ayton. His offseason quickly was turned into theatrics thanks to Kevin Durant and then quickly dashed when the Indiana Pacers offered him his current 4-year, 133-million dollar deal that the Suns then matched. Many Suns...
Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers were NBA champions in 2020 after being the last team standing in the Orlando bubble, and Kyle Kuzma played a key role on that team. He came off the bench as the Lakers sixth man averaging 10.0 points per game and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field. And […] The post Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
1 Mavs player who must be traded soon
The Dallas Mavericks haven’t been at their best to begin the 2022-23 campaign, as they have scuffled to a 9-10 start after losing four straight games. Dallas has, for better or for worse, merely been the Luka Doncic show, as the Mavs have placed an unenviably heavy burden on their superstar’s shoulders.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic
If one thing is clear about the Dallas Mavericks roster, it’s that it is far too dependent on Luka Doncic. The superstar has been handling a massive workload to carry the offense and could use more ball handlers around him. The Mavs are trying to partly alleviate his burden by signing Kemba Walker. According to […] The post Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic
Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers
Ivica Zubac had the game of his life in a Sunday matinee against the Indiana Pacers. Zubac wreaked havoc on the Pacers’ interior all night long, tallying 31 points and 29 rebounds (17 defensive, 12 offensive) to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a much-needed 114-100 victory without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. And Kyle […] The post Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
‘I’m capable of anything’: Celtics star Jaylen Brown sounds off on 36-point explosion with Jayson Tatum out injured
The Boston Celtics were without superstar swingman Jayson Tatum on Sunday night as they took on the Washington Wizards. This did not turn out to be much of an issue for them, though, with Jaylen Brown stepping up to the plate without his backcourt running mate. Brown exploded for a...
Shake Milton reveals secret sauce behind red-hot streak amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries
Shake Milton is the hero the Philadelphia 76ers need. With Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey all out due to injury, Milton is leading the Sixers offense as both a scorer and playmaker. The team is winning despite being heavily undermanned and Milton is the key reason why. Philadelphia’s 133-103 win against the Orlando […] The post Shake Milton reveals secret sauce behind red-hot streak amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
