Debbie L Zuber
2d ago
RIP ChaseWe love you and our hearts are truly broken over this senseless loss. prayers for the Family, and your precious little girl. 💔❤️🩹🙏🙏😪
WLOX
Second Street Social Club sneaks in Mardi Gras a little early with kickoff party
It’s going to be another nice day! We’ll see a little cloud cover this morning, but we expect more sunshine by the afternoon. We’re going to be mild with highs near 70. Showers and storms will likely pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Biloxi shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday night shooting in Biloxi has left a 14-year-old wounded. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials have closed the road off, and the scene is active as of 9:16 p.m. The victim was transported via AMR to a...
WLOX
New community center, the DEN, brings more spaces for activities in Gulfport
wxxv25.com
Harbor Lights switch on in Jones Park
The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival has kicked off for the holiday season in Jones Park!. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf was live there with more.
WLOX
14-year-old injured in Biloxi shooting “alert and talking,” police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An update on the Sunday night shooting that left a 14-year-old wounded: Captain Goldsworthy with the Biloxi Police tells us the teen is alert and talking. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired. When they...
WLOX
Santa Claus is in town! Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Flashes of Christmas trees illuminate Jones Park. Hundreds are kicking off the Christmas season with a stroll through the light show. “This has become an annual tradition for us. It’s one of the most looked to events in this region and it’s the Gulfport Harbor lights winter festival,” said Mayor Hewes.
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
WLOX
One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd responded to the scene and confirmed one person is dead.
WLOX
One person killed in Gulfport car crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
NOLA.com
Slidell Police looking for suspected car thief who was fired upon by vehicle owner
The Slidell Police Department is looking for a car thief who escaped unscathed after a car's owner shot at him as he drove away from a Circle K gas station in the stolen vehicle on Saturday night. Police said they responded at 7 p.m. Saturday to a call of vehicle...
Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WLOX
Shrimp boil raises money for families of teens killed in car crash
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 knows how to put on a shrimp boil. But there is always more to it than providing a platter of tasty seafood -- especially on this day. “The American Legion is all about giving back to the community,” said post commander...
utv44.com
Prichard Church hit with $7,000 water bill after being closed for a year
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — More problems with Prichard Water. We've reported in the past about people receiving excessively high water bills and now a local church is dealing with the same problem. People at that church are scratching their heads, wondering why the bill is so high. "I can't...
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
WLOX
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
WLOX
Record Store Day produces big turnout in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s an annual event bringing together music fans, artists and thousands of business owners. Record Store Day celebrates the culture of the independently owned record store every Black Friday, and this year Maynard’s Music in Ocean Springs saw quite the turnout. “Everyone loves...
4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help
UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
WLOX
One person dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash was a rollover that happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 49, between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E. We’re told a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
