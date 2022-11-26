Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Target 4 Bruins Players in Kane Trade
Last Saturday (Nov. 19), Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane “makes a lot of sense” for the Boston Bruins. Ultimately, it would be understandable if Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made a push for Kane, as Boston is aiming to win one last Stanley Cup for veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Adding Kane to their top six could be exactly what cements them as the legitimate favorite for the Stanley Cup, as they would be acquiring another superstar to their already-excellent group.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: New NHL Record, Ullmark, Horvat & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins set a new NHL record by winning their 12th consecutive home game with their victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (Nov. 25) afternoon. In other news, star goaltender Linus Ullmark and winger Craig Smith left Friday’s contest early due to upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, NHL insider Frank Seravalli has named the Bruins as one of the possible landing spots for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: The Playoff Race Continues
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
3 Goalies Canadiens Should Target in 2025
This season, the Montreal Canadiens do not have a valid number-one goalie, which is fine because they don’t need one during a rebuild. They also don’t have prospects ready to jump into that role anytime soon. Frederik Dichow and Jakub Dobes could surprise people and be on the team by 2025, but that is wishful thinking at this point. By 2025, the Habs should be at least a playoff team if the rebuild goes correctly, but to be a contender, they will need a solid starting goaltender. Here is a look at three goalies that could be Montreal’s starters when they are ready for the big jump to Lord Stanley.
Yardbarker
Canucks: A Look Back at the Bo Horvat for Cory Schneider Trade
While the initial reaction to the trade was the Canucks didn’t get enough back, it is safe to say almost 10 years later that, Vancouver came up from the draft floor at the Prudential Center like bandits. Here is a look at how Horvat’s and Schneider’s careers have played out since the trade.
Cardinals: 6 stars St. Louis should trade for this off-season
One of these trades would make the Cardinals a World Series contender. The St. Louis Cardinals’ have two of the best players in all of baseball with reigning National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt and third place finisher Nolan Arenado. In order to compete for World Series titles in today’s game, they will need to continue to add to their star talent.
Yardbarker
Kirby Dach Gets Last Laugh in Return to Chicago
Kirby Dach’s time with the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t exactly pan out the way anyone wanted it to. Drafted by Chicago with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach was rushed to the NHL in an effort to help spark the Blackhawks' offense. After an injury...
Here's where the Detroit Red Wings' new red-and-black jerseys rank among NHL teams
When the Detroit Red Wings take the ice on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they’ll be making history, of sorts: The franchise will wear black — or at least black stripes — for the first time in 95 seasons. That’s part of Adidas’ “Reverse Retro” uniform...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks...
Here’s where the Chicago Bears sit in the 2023 NFL Draft after Week 12
This season was never going to end with a playoff berth, but with how bad the Chicago Bears have been outside of Justin Fields, the 2023 NFL Draft could be getting a lot more interesting. Most would have assumed the Bears would win anywhere between three and seven games, depending...
Yardbarker
Senators Have All the Tools to Still Make a Playoff Run
When it comes to the Ottawa Senators 2022-23 season, it seems as though everything has gone wrong. Twenty games in they are tied for last in the Eastern Conference and 30th in the NHL-wide standings. Injuries have mounted to a level that they cannot sustain, and their big-ticket offseason acquisitions have been hit-or-miss.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
NHL
Jets score seven, hand Blackhawks seventh straight loss
CHICAGO -- Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals for the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (13-6-1), who went 2-1-0 on their three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
MLive.com
Red Wings show significant improvement in every area at 20-game mark
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have reached what might be the season’s first significant marker with their best record after 20 games in 12 years. It’s still too small a sample size to draw too many conclusions, as coach Derek Lalonde noted. A better indicator, he...
Yardbarker
Montreal Canadiens Weekly Recap – 11/27/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. News and Rumours:...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (road), Dec. 7 (road), Dec. 27 (home), Mar. 23 (home) The Canucks are 61-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 33-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games vs...
Lakers getting priced out of the trade fans have been begging for
The Los Angeles Lakers have taken a wait-and-see approach with the 2022-23 season and the big decision of whether or not they want to trade Russell Westbrook. And as it stands right now, it does not seem likely that the Lakers will actually move Westbrook this season. If the team...
Cardinals: Jose Quintana’s Market Price is Overvalued
St. Louis Cardinals now Free Agent Starting Pitcher Jose Quintana was a saving grace for the Redbirds in 2022, but his current projected Market Value is considerably overpriced. John Mozeliak pulled off a classic Cardinals trade deadline deal securing veteran pitcher Jose Quintana. In 12 starts for the Cardinals he...
The Whiteboard: 3 NBA trade ideas worth arguing about
Trade rumors are heating up and we’ve cooked up a few debatable NBA trade ideas including Myles Turner, John Collins, Jae Crowder and more. NBA trade rumors are basically a year-round phenomenon but they definitely ebb and flow. Over the past week or two, as the relative strengths and weaknesses of each team have come into focus, things have started heat up. The NBA Trade Deadline is still in the distance but on Dec. 15, most players who signed as free agents this past summer will be eligible to be traded, opening myriad new possibilities.
