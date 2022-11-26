ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Should Target 4 Bruins Players in Kane Trade

Last Saturday (Nov. 19), Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane “makes a lot of sense” for the Boston Bruins. Ultimately, it would be understandable if Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made a push for Kane, as Boston is aiming to win one last Stanley Cup for veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Adding Kane to their top six could be exactly what cements them as the legitimate favorite for the Stanley Cup, as they would be acquiring another superstar to their already-excellent group.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: New NHL Record, Ullmark, Horvat & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins set a new NHL record by winning their 12th consecutive home game with their victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (Nov. 25) afternoon. In other news, star goaltender Linus Ullmark and winger Craig Smith left Friday’s contest early due to upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, NHL insider Frank Seravalli has named the Bruins as one of the possible landing spots for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Weekly: The Playoff Race Continues

Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

3 Goalies Canadiens Should Target in 2025

This season, the Montreal Canadiens do not have a valid number-one goalie, which is fine because they don’t need one during a rebuild. They also don’t have prospects ready to jump into that role anytime soon. Frederik Dichow and Jakub Dobes could surprise people and be on the team by 2025, but that is wishful thinking at this point. By 2025, the Habs should be at least a playoff team if the rebuild goes correctly, but to be a contender, they will need a solid starting goaltender. Here is a look at three goalies that could be Montreal’s starters when they are ready for the big jump to Lord Stanley.
Yardbarker

Canucks: A Look Back at the Bo Horvat for Cory Schneider Trade

While the initial reaction to the trade was the Canucks didn’t get enough back, it is safe to say almost 10 years later that, Vancouver came up from the draft floor at the Prudential Center like bandits. Here is a look at how Horvat’s and Schneider’s careers have played out since the trade.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Cardinals: 6 stars St. Louis should trade for this off-season

One of these trades would make the Cardinals a World Series contender. The St. Louis Cardinals’ have two of the best players in all of baseball with reigning National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt and third place finisher Nolan Arenado. In order to compete for World Series titles in today’s game, they will need to continue to add to their star talent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Kirby Dach Gets Last Laugh in Return to Chicago

Kirby Dach’s time with the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t exactly pan out the way anyone wanted it to. Drafted by Chicago with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach was rushed to the NHL in an effort to help spark the Blackhawks' offense. After an injury...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Senators Have All the Tools to Still Make a Playoff Run

When it comes to the Ottawa Senators 2022-23 season, it seems as though everything has gone wrong. Twenty games in they are tied for last in the Eastern Conference and 30th in the NHL-wide standings. Injuries have mounted to a level that they cannot sustain, and their big-ticket offseason acquisitions have been hit-or-miss.
NHL

Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Jets score seven, hand Blackhawks seventh straight loss

CHICAGO -- Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals for the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (13-6-1), who went 2-1-0 on their three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Montreal Canadiens Weekly Recap – 11/27/22

Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. News and Rumours:...
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks

Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (road), Dec. 7 (road), Dec. 27 (home), Mar. 23 (home) The Canucks are 61-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 33-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games vs...
SAN JOSE, CA
FanSided

Cardinals: Jose Quintana’s Market Price is Overvalued

St. Louis Cardinals now Free Agent Starting Pitcher Jose Quintana was a saving grace for the Redbirds in 2022, but his current projected Market Value is considerably overpriced. John Mozeliak pulled off a classic Cardinals trade deadline deal securing veteran pitcher Jose Quintana. In 12 starts for the Cardinals he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

The Whiteboard: 3 NBA trade ideas worth arguing about

Trade rumors are heating up and we’ve cooked up a few debatable NBA trade ideas including Myles Turner, John Collins, Jae Crowder and more. NBA trade rumors are basically a year-round phenomenon but they definitely ebb and flow. Over the past week or two, as the relative strengths and weaknesses of each team have come into focus, things have started heat up. The NBA Trade Deadline is still in the distance but on Dec. 15, most players who signed as free agents this past summer will be eligible to be traded, opening myriad new possibilities.
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy