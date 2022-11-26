ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Elizabeth Taylor's lucky dress found in a suitcase

By Jack Birle
 2 days ago

T he dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor when she won her first Academy Award in 1961 was found in a suitcase.

Designed by Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, the dress, discovered in a plastic suitcase in central London, was worn by Taylor when she was accompanied by her fourth husband, Eddie Fisher, to the Oscar ceremony.

The dress was considered a "lucky charm" for Taylor after she wore the dress to the 1961 ceremony, where she won her first Best Actress Oscar after being nominated for a fourth year in a row for her performance in BUtterfield 8 . Taylor had reportedly not expected to win the Oscar because of the accusation going around Hollywood that she had stolen Fisher from his prior wife, Debbie Reynolds.

Anonymous/AP
Singer Eddie Fisher, center, poses with actress Elizabeth Taylor at the Academy Awards presentation, April 1961.


Kerry Taylor Auctions, which is auctioning off the dress, says that Taylor only wore the dress once but would bring it in a suitcase with her during her travels for good luck.

Several other dresses and items once owned by Taylor are also auctioning off, including a couture blue silk crepe dress, which was also designed by Bohan, from 1968 and Taylor's suitcase from the 1960s.

The auction house expects the Oscar dress to go for 40,000-60,000 British pounds or roughly $48,364-$72,546 when the auction is held on Dec. 6.

Washington, DC
