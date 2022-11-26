ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians explains why Native sovereignty is multifaceted

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSgdX_0jNrMuJE00

"Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island" brings to life the July 2022 National Geographic issue cover story, "We Are Here" and the conversation around Native sovereignty and the efforts Indigenous nations and communities are taking to reclaim Turtle Island -- a common Indigenous name for North America.

The documentary features narration by Taboo, a member of the musical group Black Eyed Peas and Marvel writer of Native American and Mexican descent. But the topic hits close to home in Southern California.

For Rudy Ortega Jr., the tribal president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, sovereignty is multifaceted.

"I think the most important thing with tribal sovereignty, Native sovereignty, is the correction of our identity," he said.

He said it comes down to the erasure of indigenous identity. When a tribal member passed away recently, government documents identified him as Hispanic with no mention of his tribal heritage, and as one of the smaller tribes, Fernandeño Tataviam is often misidentified.

"My tribe descends from Mission San Fernando," said Ortega. "Today, we're at the village of Patzkunga, the remaining part of it is two-and-a-half acres in the city of San Fernando which is named Rudy Ortega Sr. Park."

Its tribal boundary includes much of the northern part of loss Angeles County. Data collected by indigenous-led nonprofit Native Land Digital shows the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians is one of 27 estimated tribal territory boundaries that overlap within five Southern California counties.

"We were just dispossessed of our tribal lands where we had bought a couple of treaties of property, over 18,000 acres of property, now we're down to zero," said Ortega. "And where we have a joint partnership here, the city of San Fernando to maintain two-and-a-half acres."

The tribe is one of dozens in California that are not federally recognized and the state does not have a recognition process.

"We don't collect taxes," said Ortega. "We're not in the federal appropriations sharing, we're not in the state sharing, so there's zero resource dollars unless we apply for grants."

They rely on establishing nonprofits for grants. Ortega believes state and local municipalities should construct policies that recognize tribes as such, creating a pathway to self-governance.

"To have an existence and have a true meaningful sovereignty of governing our financial affairs alongside our political affairs," said Ortega.

Among its initiatives is the Acknowledge Rent campaign, which follow the efforts of the Duwamish tribe in Seattle.

It invites people who live or work within the tribe's boundaries to make land acknowledgments through financial contributions.

"Through their efforts, able to bring the funding resources to pretty much sustain their tribal government at a very minimum, and enhance the programs and cultural revitalization," said Ortega.

Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians is continuing to revitalize its language through song and are passing down its cultural and ceremonial practices to its children.

The tribe has filed a petition and are still seeking to be a federally recognized tribe.

"Native sovereignty, for us as a tribe, means the collective desire of our heritage, to be preserved and maintained and grown, and to govern, and, and pretty much continue our legacies of who we are as tribal people," said Ortega.

For more on the July 2022 cover story by National Geographic, "We Are Here," click here . To learn more about Native American sovereignty, visit natgeo.com/nahm .

Watch "Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island" wherever you stream : Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

How American Indian family separation leaves impacts generations later

I'm B.A. Parker, and this is CODE SWITCH from NPR. And today, I've got a special guest on the mic with me. She's a friend of the show and a reporter on NPR's education desk - Sequoia Carrillo. Hi, Sequoia. SEQUOIA CARRILLO, BYLINE: Hi, Parker. Thanks for having me. PARKER:...
Kirkus Reviews

Hill Infuses Magic Into California History

Laurel Anne Hill’s third novel, Plague of Flies: Revolt of the Spirits, 1846, takes place in California in the days leading up to the frenzy of the gold rush. During the flurry of unrest and massive population growth happening in the area at the time, a group of Americans tried to claim California for themselves in a skirmish known as the Bear Flag Revolt. Of course, in 1846, those Americans were on Mexican land and attacking Mexican officials, including Gen. Mariano Vallejo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unearthed deep colorism within Latino communities

As viewers return to the futuristic, fictional country of Wakanda, the latest Black Panther movie is once again the focus of complicated and heated discussions about representation. Except this time, casting decisions have run headlong into the knotty politics of Latino representation. While most American audiences see Black Panther: Wakanda...
The Conversation U.S.

Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
DETROIT, MI
Variety

PMC Adds to Festival and Event Holdings With Acquisition of ATX TV

Penske Media Corp. has acquired ATX TV, the entity that operates the annual television festival in Austin, Tex. The deal calls for PMC, which is the parent company of Variety, to help expand the scope of the ATX brand with programming and activities beyond the four-day event in June that has become a key stop on the industry’s promotional calendar. The ATX TV festival is heading into its 12th edition next year, set to run June 1-4. The company was founded by TV enthusiasts Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland, who put themselves on the map in a short time by smartly programming...
AUSTIN, TX
Kirkus Reviews

Daniel Fallon Unravels His Family’s Secret History

Daniel Fallon had heard the family stories, handed down from generation to generation, about the great French writer François-René de Chateaubriand befriending his great-great-grandmother as a young girl. But it wasn’t until his father died, leaving Fallon two letters written in 1817, that oral family history suddenly became real, launching a genealogical mystery Fallon set out to solve. The result? Love’s Legacy: Viscount Chateaubriand and the Irish Girl, a book Kirkus Reviews calls “an engaging historical treasure hunt with some intriguing findings.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily Yonder

Video: Reclaiming Indigenous Narratives in Media and Entertainment

Editor’s Note: This story was produced by the Rural Assembly, a program of the nonprofit Center for Rural Strategies, which also publishes the Daily Yonder. Over the past few years, we have seen a burst of Indigenous representation in mainstream media. From the success of shows like “Reservation Dogs” and “Rutherford Falls” to the confirmation of the first Native American to serve as a U.S. cabinet secretary, Indigenous voices are reclaiming the narrative to tell their own stories.
Variety

IFFI: International Cinema Looks to Nature in Environmental Crisis Anthology ‘Interactions’

Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more. The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S.,...
ceoworld.biz

Our Prevailing American Magic

Americans are accomplished at self-doubt when it comes to the progress of what our nation’s founders often referred to as a great experiment. Over my career, I have listened to predictions of our loss of leadership as other countries or blocks of countries progressed. From Japan to the Eurozone to China, Americans have been subject to doubting our successful economic formula. Such concerns are especially likely to emerge during election seasons as political aspirants look at half empty cups. Of course, not all of this is a bad thing. As a business leader, I tried to always look at our companies with a critical eye as we looked to make them better and retain our competitive edge.
TheConversationAU

Women and girls at risk, at the end of the world: these subversive short stories reflect our anxieties

Anne Casey-Hardy’s Cautionary Tales for Excitable Girls and Else Fitzgerald’s Everything Feels like the End of the World share feminist concerns. But while both use the short-story collection to explore latent social violence and collective anxieties, they are dramatically distinct. As a reader, writer and teacher of short fiction, I am continually fascinated by the way short fiction often lends itself to punchy imagery, emotional resonance and curious interiority. Short stories throw readers into the middle of a world – and a character’s mind. And the curated collection, which functions as a single text, creates a shared relationship between diverse narratives....
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy