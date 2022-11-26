Read full article on original website
KLTV
Longview holds 'Shop Small Business Saturday'
Gilmer Community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves. Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the rotary club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row, in efforts to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display...
KLTV
Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade
An arrest affidavit has revealed the amount of marijuana allegedly found in a trailer following a high-speed chase through two East Texas counties. Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise...
Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade
TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
cbs19.tv
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause
TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
KLTV
Visit Tyler hosts small business pop-up shop
WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’. In an age where big box stores seem to draw most of the shoppers, Longview main street hosted “Shop Small Business Saturday.” The effort started in 2010 as part of a national initiative to promote small business, usually held the Saturday after Black Friday. An added component this year was bingo. Go to a participating business and get a bingo card. Get it stamped by each of the businesses you visit, and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Statistically, in Texas small businesses account for 99% of the state’s businesses. Part of the allure is with small businesses you quite often get something unique, instead of something mass produced. Brenda Thornhill of Heartisans Market said Small Business Saturday is important because the money stays in the community.
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
CandysDirt.com
High Hill Development Creates Master-Planned Community with Resort Amenities
Jason and Sharon Romano, developers and owners of High Hill Development, have a knack for thinking through every detail when creating a luxury getaway as well as an opportunity for owning investment properties. High Hill Development is the perfect blend of slow-paced beach vacation vibes and the elegance of wine country. Therefore, guests expect amenities and benefits that exude these attributes.
East Texas man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots ordered to home confinement under wife's custody
TYLER, Texas — A Longview man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been released from a Virginia jail pending his trial and ordered to home confinement under the custody of his wife. As part of the conditions of his release, Ryan Nichols,...
KLTV
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KLTV) - A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the cruise ship Carnival Valor at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, reporting a passenger aboard the cruise ship was missing, according to a bulletin from the U.S. Coast Guard. The release states the man fell overboard Wednesday evening.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
KLTV
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana
Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade. Representatives from the Tyler Rotary Club stopped by the KLTV 7 studio to talk with East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler about this week’s upcoming Christmas parade, scheduled to be held in Downtown Tyler on Thursday at 6 p.m.
inforney.com
44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event kicks off next week
The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. and the 2022 Mistletoe & Magic committee invite you to join them at the Rose Garden Center from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 for the 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event. “Join us as we come together as a community to celebrate...
KLTV
Texas Parks & Wildlife predict 'moderate' harvest for deer season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 3 weeks into the East Texas deer hunting season, and this is when game wardens say they see a slight ‘lull’ in hunting, after the Thanksgiving holiday. A super bowl for hunters, deer season has traditionally been a time when the bulk of Texas...
8newsnow.com
Henderson Animal Care and Control hosts month-long adoption event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays pet adoption event. Starting Nov. 26 and running through Dec. 31, all adoption fees for animals one year and older are half off. The month-long event will be held at...
inforney.com
Horse-drawn carriage rides in the Azalea District begin Friday
Horse-drawn carriage rides are back in the Azalea District, and things kicked off just before sunset Friday night. Cowboys Carriages will offer carriage rides through the historic Tyler neighborhood now through New Year’s Eve. Rides are available for $5, $10, or $15 per person, depending on the route chosen,...
Longview man charged in Capitol riot granted release to prepare for trial
WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Longview man who was indicted on more than a dozen charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been released “strictly for the purpose of preparing for trial.” According to court documents, Ryan Nichols, 30, was granted pre-trial release and will be allowed to return to his Longview home […]
Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene, the man allegedly confronted them […]
KLTV
City of Gladewater repairing water line near Richey Rd.
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A leak has been reported in a water line near George Richey Rd. according to the Gladewater Police Department. Water pressure may be affected in nearby areas.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
