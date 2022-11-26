ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’

Gilmer Community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves. Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the rotary club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row, in efforts to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade

An arrest affidavit has revealed the amount of marijuana allegedly found in a trailer following a high-speed chase through two East Texas counties. Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade

TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause

TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Visit Tyler hosts small business pop-up shop

WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’. In an age where big box stores seem to draw most of the shoppers, Longview main street hosted “Shop Small Business Saturday.” The effort started in 2010 as part of a national initiative to promote small business, usually held the Saturday after Black Friday. An added component this year was bingo. Go to a participating business and get a bingo card. Get it stamped by each of the businesses you visit, and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Statistically, in Texas small businesses account for 99% of the state’s businesses. Part of the allure is with small businesses you quite often get something unique, instead of something mass produced. Brenda Thornhill of Heartisans Market said Small Business Saturday is important because the money stays in the community.
LONGVIEW, TX
CandysDirt.com

High Hill Development Creates Master-Planned Community with Resort Amenities

Jason and Sharon Romano, developers and owners of High Hill Development, have a knack for thinking through every detail when creating a luxury getaway as well as an opportunity for owning investment properties. High Hill Development is the perfect blend of slow-paced beach vacation vibes and the elegance of wine country. Therefore, guests expect amenities and benefits that exude these attributes.
ARP, TX
KLTV

Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KLTV) - A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the cruise ship Carnival Valor at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, reporting a passenger aboard the cruise ship was missing, according to a bulletin from the U.S. Coast Guard. The release states the man fell overboard Wednesday evening.
LINDALE, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7

TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Horse-drawn carriage rides in the Azalea District begin Friday

Horse-drawn carriage rides are back in the Azalea District, and things kicked off just before sunset Friday night. Cowboys Carriages will offer carriage rides through the historic Tyler neighborhood now through New Year’s Eve. Rides are available for $5, $10, or $15 per person, depending on the route chosen,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX

