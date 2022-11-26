Read full article on original website
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in each county across the state to get a better picture of how Texans voted.
proclaimerscv.com
$1.4 Billion in Food Pandemic Benefits To Be Sent To Texans This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that the fifth round of federal Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was already approved. Gov. Greg Abbott Announced the Approval of $1.4 Billion. Gov. Greg Abbott announced that roughly 3.5 million Texans will benefit from the $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. This is after the...
KSAT 12
Scam callers posing as Guadalupe County Chief Deputy, requesting money
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Phone scammers are targeting Guadalupe County residents, claiming to be Chief Deputy Joshua Ray with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and are requesting money. The sheriff’s office warned of the active scam on social media Sunday afternoon. According to the GCSO, the scam...
Abbott confirms $1.4 billion in benefits available for Texans
"The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
MySanAntonio
Murder trial set for former Border Patrol agent
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The capital murder trial of former U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, who is accused of killing four women in 2018 in Webb County, is scheduled to begin with opening statements on Monday, Nov. 28 in Bexar County.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock
Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.
MySanAntonio
Drilling rises in Permian, US
Drilling activity inched higher for a fourth week with rig counts rising in the US and Permian Basin but slumping in Texas. In a Thanksgiving-shortened week, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said its US rig count, which it has reported weekly since the 1940s, rose two to 784, the highest level since March 2020 and 215 rigs higher than the 569 reported last November.
Governor Abbott Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Troops Supporting the Border Crisis
Governor Abbott serving at Thanksgiving dinnerPhoto byImage from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott made a trip to thank members for supporting the border. On Tuesday, the governor spent Thanksgiving in Edinburg with troops and the National Guard in the Department of Public Safety hanger. Edinburg is south of San Antonio along the Texas-Mexican border.
News Channel 25
San Antonio educator to take helm of Uvalde Foundation for Kids
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit formed in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre, has appointed Dr. Michael "Travis" Stephens as the organization's new president. In a news release, founder Daniel "Bodhi" Chapin said Stevens will be leading the foundation into its "next stage of national program reach and development."
riograndeguardian.com
Alvarez praises union-run apprenticeship programs
MCALLEN, Texas – South Texas employers that are thinking of starting an apprenticeship program should not fear that if they set one up, their workers will go on strike. So said Julian Alvarez, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission. Speaking at the inaugural South Texas Apprenticeship Summit,...
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants north
As people celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and families across Texas, another bus of migrants was heading north. Two buses containing 80 migrants illegally caught entering Texas arrived in Philadelphia earlier today as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.
Woman smuggled cocaine into Texas to repay drug debt after boyfriend’s arrest, records show
A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine into Texas to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents state.
KFDM-TV
Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border
Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Corpus Christi native becomes Gov. Greg Abbott's new chief of staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Gardner Pate was recently appointed to be chief of staff for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a press release from Abbott's office, the announcement follows the departure of former chief of staff, Luis Saenz, who held the job for more than five years .
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
Johnson’s Senate Bill 82 would remove some language from laws on how educators must instruct sex education in Texas schools and repeal language stating “homosexuality” is illegal. Senate Bill 81 also removes language related to the criminality of same-sex sexual conduct and changes the family code to say “spouse” instead of “husband and wife.”
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
