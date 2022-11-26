Read full article on original website
Adopt a Stocking: Rough 2022 cannot end fast enough for Lima family
LIMA — Anyone can have a bad day. Perhaps it may grow into a bad week or maybe even a bad month. For Brandon and Sarah, all of 2022 has felt like one bad day after another, and they cannot wait to close the book on this year. “I...
Adopt a Stocking: Mom suffering loss prays for hope
LIMA — Holidays that can often be so full of joy can sometimes be full of great hardship. One local family has experienced trying times over the year and hopes for a fresh start. Lily, like most moms, is hardworking. Raising four children on her own is just the start of the battle. In February, Lily got notice that no parent wants to hear. Her youngest son was no longer breathing.
Allen County shelter: avoid pets as holiday gifts
LIMA — With gift-giving season quickly approaching, the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals & Humane Society of Allen County are warning against giving animals as presents. The shelter, a nonprofit that has both cats and dogs, has a no-adoption policy during the week of Christmas...
Adopt A Stocking: Grandmother seeks help after assuming custody of grandsons
LIMA — Sally has been raising her 2 grandsons, ages 9 and 6, by herself since their father went to prison. Although she is doing her best to support them with disability checks, her SNAP eligibility was taken away when the boys’ father was allowed to stay with them while on house arrest, awaiting his trial.
The Blaze of Light brings Bluffton alive for Christmas time
Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - You know it is the Christmas season when Bluffton comes alive with lights. Bluffton Chamber of Commerce flipped the switch on the 36th Blaze of Lights Saturday night. New this year, the RTA Trolley was on hand to take people around to look at various lights and animatronics displays in the town. Plus, there was an after-party with food, drinks, and music. Children got to get their picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. But the highlight of the night is when the Ream display at the Presbyterian Church is lit for the season, and organizers say this is one event that just brings everyone together.
Heavy Equipment & Ag Consignment Auction – 12/10 – Greenville
What: Tractors, Construction Equipment, Combines & Heads, Planters, Tillage Equipment, Misc Ag Equipment, Semis and Grain Trucks, Trailers and Semi Trailers, Vehicles, Skidsteer & Tractor Attachments, Misc Industrial & Shop, Power Tools & Shop Equipment.
Pet food distribution helps dog and cat owners over the holidays
Elida, OH (WLIO) - One local animal rescue organization is making sure that some people don’t have to make the choice between feeding themselves or their furry loved ones. All Starr Pet Rescue teamed up with the West Ohio Food Bank to give away cat and dog food to whoever needed it. The organization has been helping rescue animals for nearly four years now but decided about a year and half ago to do pet food distributions whenever they can get enough donations. Normally they have between 100 and 150 families that stop by around every three months to pick up a large bag of food for their pets.
1st ever Lights on Lima brings the downtown tree to life for the holidays
Lima, OH (WLIO) - With a little Christmas magic, a true sign of the holidays is burning bright in Downtown Lima. Downtown Lima Inc. and Woof Boom Radio Stations held the first ever "Lights on Lima". Before the tree was lit, there was a festival-like atmosphere on the Town Square with face painting and activities for the kids. Plus, free popcorn, hot chocolate, and cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Santa was around passing out candy canes to people that came down and Mayor Sharettta Smith read a proclamation declaring the day “Light on Lima” day, and the opening of the holiday season in the city.
Real Wheels: ‘87 Cutlass picture perfect
LIMA – A picture can paint a thousand words, it has often been said. Bud Linton, of Lima, is a believer of that old saying. He reaches in the pocket of his coat and produces a photograph of the sun setting behind his 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass. “Isn’t that a...
Staying warm as heating costs rise
LIMA — Inflation has impacted nearly every aspect of Americans’ lives from grocery bills to housing costs, and energy costs are no exception. According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity has gone up 14% since October of last year. Natural gas has increased by 20%.
Mother wants what’s best for kids
LIMA — You can see the glimmer in her eye when Cynthia talks about life before her illnesses. A full time job, an automobile. The ability to get her four kids to and from events. Then the health issues began in 2018, which led to her losing a good...
Lima photographer makes name in Nashville scene
LIMA — A Lima native is making his mark in the country music scene, but not as a musician. Brian Williams, who graduated from Lima Senior High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio, has been hard at work taking professional photos of some of country music’s biggest acts out of Nashville, Tenn.
Roses and Thorns
Giving back to the community is just as beautiful a sight to see as any rose. Rose: To everyone who gave of their time to help at community Thanksgiving dinners in Lima and Wapakoneta. Those who helped prepare and serve food at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and St. Joseph’s Parish Life Center provided not only physical nourishment but emotional and spiritual nourishment, as well.
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
Letter: Lima is great for musicians, music lovers
Lima is a great place for musicians. We have some outstanding music stores that go above and beyond. Rettig Music and Goodwin Music are staples in our community, and the staff never disappoints!. For musicians, motivation is the tricky part. It always seems to disappear when you need it most....
Silver Alert canceled for Allen County teen
UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled Sunday morning. We have removed references to the teen’s name from this report. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, […]
Occupant displaced, 1 treated for burns after fire in Vandalia
VANDALIA — At least one person was displaced by a fire in Vandalia Saturday morning. Around 10:20 a.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Greenhurst Drive to reports of smoke coming from a house. When crews arrived on the scene they found a fire in the laundry...
N. Jackson St. fire renders home a total loss
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Friday evening house fire seriously damages a home near downtown Lima. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 415 North Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. Flames were shooting from the roof and firefighters were using the ladder truck to battle the fire on the second floor. Firefighters from Lima Stations 2 and 3 were called in to help.
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
Head-in-the-stars Audrey is about to marry down-to-earth Josh. Though they are polar opposites, they have a healthy, stable relationship. But romance should be unpredictable and full of fireworks, and as the big day approaches, Audrey’s found herself wondering if Josh really is “The One.” So, when Josh’s sister shows up to the rehearsal dinner with Fred, Audrey’s “What If? guy”—the man she met six years ago and had one amazing day with—Audrey finds herself torn.
1 injured, 2 units displaced after apartment fire in Troy
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at an apartment building in Troy on Saturday sent one person to an area hospital. According to Troy dispatch, a call came in at 9:14 a.m. on Saturday to respond to the 1300 block of Trade Square West for a report of a fire. The Troy Fire Chief told […]
