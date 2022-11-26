Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Blue Whale of Catoosa holds Christmas light event
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Blue Whale of Catoosa held a Christmas light event on Nov. 27. The Whale was covered with lights and the public received a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The event also featured music by the Catoosa High School (CHS) choir, hot chocolate served by...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
KTUL
Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
Christmas lights turned on at Route 66 Village
TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Route 66 Village held their annual ‘Lights On’ event, lighting up the area with Christmas lights. Route 66 Village, located near Southwest Boulevard and S. Yukon Ave., held their annual Christmas lights event. The event featured Christmas lights, Christmas music, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.
KOKI FOX 23
Jenks student ornaments to be on display as part of 2022 National Christmas Tree
JENKS, Okla. — Ornaments designed by students at Jenks Middle School will decorate the Oklahoma tree on the grounds of the White House as part of the 2022 National Christmas Tree experience, the school district announced in a social media post. Jenks Middle School was selected by the National...
KOKI FOX 23
Human Society of Tulsa offers Black Friday adoption deal
TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, people filled the Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) as they kicked off their Black Friday event with $50 adoptions. Adoption center manager Rachel Ward said all pets leave the shelter spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. “Everyone’s ready to walk out the door today,”...
KOKI FOX 23
Stock up on your FC Tulsa gear this Cyber Monday
TULSA, Okla. — Looking to save big on some Cyber Monday shopping before the holidays? FC Tulsa is having a flash sale on Cyber Monday. Shoppers can use the code “FCTULSA25″ and get 25% off their purchase on Monday. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
News On 6
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
KOKI FOX 23
Local businesses open pop-up shops in downtown Tulsa
TUSLA, Okla. — A new program been launched to help small businesses and give a boost to downtown Tulsa. The program is part of the Downtown Days of Wonder campaign and the goal is to bring more people and stores downtown by having pop-up shops go into vacant property spaces.
sapulpatimes.com
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
KOKI FOX 23
Green Country businesses on display for Small Business Saturday
TULSA, Okla. — Over 100 small local businesses in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks, and Bixby will be on display for the very first Shop Small Tulsa community event on Small Business Saturday. Shoppers throughout the metropolitan area can pick up a passport at any of the participating locations and will receive one sticker for each purchase they make on November 26.
travel2next.com
20 Things to Do In Tulsa
A destination with cultural activities, historical monuments, vibrant urban areas, beautiful Art Deco buildings and exciting entertainment options, there are plenty of cool things to do in Tulsa. Attractions range from restaurants and trendy bars to world-class art museums, shopping centres and more. Several excellent theatres, performing arts centres, and...
KOKI FOX 23
Kendall Whittier Small Business Saturday deals
TULSA, Okla. — Kendall Whittier is hosting several events to celebrate Small Business Saturday. With “micro-events” in three different areas of Kendall Whittier, shoppers will want to stay in Kendall Whittier all day long. From a shoppers’ breakfast – and free swag bags – in the morning to a kids-focused afternoon all the way through happy hour at some of Tulsa’s best breweries.
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
Police: Family Monopoly Game Leads To Arrest In Tulsa
Tulsa Police arrested a man Saturday night who they say chased family members down the street with a gun after a game of monopoly. Officers responded to a call near 4th and S. 89th East Ave. around 6:30 p.m. They say a family member was drinking and playing monopoly when...
KOKI FOX 23
Catoosa and Tulsa Police remind public of safe exchange zones
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Catoosa Police Department and the Tulsa Police Departments are warning people to stay safe while shopping this Christmas. Both departments are reminding people that they have safe exchange zones which can the public can use when buying and selling items. Police in Catoosa said they...
Family game night ends in gunfire, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night ended in gunfire Saturday, Tulsa police said. Police responded to reports of shots fire on East 4th Place just before 6:30 p.m. Police said the family was playing Monopoly and drinking alcoholic beverages when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.
KOKI FOX 23
Ramp construction begins on Highway 169 in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — Some drivers in Owasso will have to take an alternate route on Highway 169. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the northbound US-169 on- and off-ramps at 106th Street North will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.
KOKI FOX 23
Chimney fire spreads to attic in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A home in Wagoner County was damaged following a chimney fire Saturday night. Oak Grove Fire Department received a call for a possible house fire just before 11:00 p.m. near E. 21st St. and S. 289th East Ave. Firefighters saw heavy white smoke coming from the attic area when they arrived, according to an Oak Grove fire social media post.
