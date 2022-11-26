Carrier Air Wing 8 returns to Naval Station Norfolk after two-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 have returned to Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Stations Oceana and Jacksonville on Nov. 25 after a two-month deployment.

CVW-8 is the first of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group units to return since they deployed in October 2022.

During their deployment, CVW-8 supported U.S. Second Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet Command’s operations. They completed over 2,000 flight hours and coordinated more than 70 sorties.

“Being able to support the Ford strike group during her maiden deployment was truly extraordinary,” said Capt. Dayl Trent. “The men and women that make up this air wing operate at the highest levels of professionalism, commitment, and excellence. It is my honor to have served alongside them on this historic deployment.”

During the deployment, the air wing and squadrons visited Halifax, Canada, Portsmouth, U.K., and London.

