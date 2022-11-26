Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million.
The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet.
Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects Rabenold & Seyburger has been restored and "updated to perfection," reads the Zillow listing.
The home has marble floors, stained-glass windows and doors, expansive gourmet kitchen and breakfast area, wet bar, master suite, and an in-law apartment.
The listing agent is Lisa Tiger of Century 21 Gold.
