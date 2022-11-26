Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M

1198 Reading Blvd Photo Credit: Lisa Tiger of Century 21 Gold/Zillow

A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million.

The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet.

Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects Rabenold & Seyburger has been restored and "updated to perfection," reads the Zillow listing.

The home has marble floors, stained-glass windows and doors, expansive gourmet kitchen and breakfast area, wet bar, master suite, and an in-law apartment.

The listing agent is Lisa Tiger of Century 21 Gold.

