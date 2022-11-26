Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Slimmer’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Review
Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Report. We are LIVE in my adopted hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. We start with a video package for the men’s and women’s WarGames matches followed by a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi followed by a video package for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. The Kickoff Show finishes up with another video package for the men’s WarGames match.
Wrestling injury left Fozzy's Chris Jericho worried about his future in music
Chris Jericho sustained a throat injury in wrestling match and had a nervous wait while he recovered
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want Another Match Against Cody Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran of pro wrestling, and he has competed for several decades. The Natural has squared off against numerous top talent in AEW so far, including his brother Cody Rhodes. Despite this, he doesn’t want to have another match against Cody Rhodes. The Natural began...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Says She Had To Fix Her Gear When It Split Before WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair makes her own gear, and she had to do a fix to her ring outfit before WWE Crown Jewel. Belair faced Bayley and successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship at the Saudi Arabia PPV, and during a conversation with The MagaCast she talked about how her gear split before the PPV. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
wrestlinginc.com
Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Status And WWE Interest
Following his actions that caused Jon Moxley to lose his title to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Full Gear, many have started to speculate about the future of "Lord" William Regal in All Elite Wrestling. With Mox telling his mentor to "run far away, as far as you can, and you never, ever come back," could this mean that the "Gentleman Villain" is gearing up for a return to WWE now that the Blackpool Combat Club is coming apart at the seams? According to Dave Meltzer, it's not quite as simple as that.
411mania.com
Alexa Bliss on Her Plans for 2023, How the Creative Aspect of Her Character Drives Her
– Alexa Bliss spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In ahead of today’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. Alexa Bliss will be competing in the women’s WarGames match at today’s event below are some highlights. Bliss on this not being the first women’s WarGames...
411mania.com
Shawn Spears Says Cassie Lee Is Focused On Being a Mom, Comments On Her Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee is taking time off from the ring to be a mom, and husband Shawn Spears recently weighed in on a possible return for her. Lee and Spears announced in August that they were having their first child, and Spears was asked about Lee in a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
411mania.com
The New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank at WWE Live Event
At a live event last night in Portland, The New Day paid tribute to former Powers Rangers actor Jason David Frank. Frank passed away earlier this month at the age of 49. They both wore attire to the ring that resembled two of his ranger outfits on the show. Xavier Woods was dressed as the White Ranger and Kofi Kingston was the Green.
411mania.com
Joe Hendry Was Shocked by the Fan Reaction to His Impact Wrestling Return
– During a recent interview for The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling talent and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry discussed returning to the company and capturing the Impact Digital Media Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Joe Hendry on the response to his return at Bound for Glory:...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Thinks Vince McMahon Ribbed Him At WWE Survivor Series
Arn Anderson currently plies his trade in AEW as a manager, but the retired professional wrestler started making a name for himself as early as the 1980s — ultimately becoming a WWE Hall of Famer in the process. Anderson spent nearly 20 years with WWE as well, debuting in 1988 before returning to WCW shortly thereafter in 1989, and then spending the remainder of his pre-AEW years under Vince McMahon from 2001 until 2019.
411mania.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 7 Results 11.19.22: Bam Sullivan Victorious
– Results are now available for the GCW Settlement Series Part 7. It was previously held on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. It recently aired on IWTV. Below are some results, per PWPonderings. * Yoya beat Terry Yaki. * Cole Radrick beat Bobby Flaco. *...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
411mania.com
Rumor On Plans For Universal Title Match At WWE Royal Rumble
A new report has a rumor on WWE’s plans for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. WrestlingNews.co reports that coming out of Survivor Series, the current plan is to have Kevin Owens challenge Reigns for the January PPV. The report notes that Sheamus...
PWMania
Ric Flair Takes Credit for AEW Match at Full Gear
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed a variety of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. When discussing the duo’s match against Sting & Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2022, Flair claimed that his last match played a big part in elevating Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett.
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.25.22
It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we have a big time main event. This week it’s the Usos vs. Sheamus/Drew McIntyre for the WarGames advantage and what wouldn’t surprise me as a big preview for a future Tag Team Title match. Other than that, we’ll find out the final member of Team Belair, so let’s get to it.
