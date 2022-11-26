You might not normally think of the Apple Watche as the smartwatch of choice for the budget conscious, but these Cyber Monday deals make that possible. Right now Walmart is offering the 1st gen Apple Watch SE for only $149.00 with free shipping. That's a very low price for a watch that's jam packed with useful features and superb build quality. If you want something more current, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also on sale for $349. This was the advertised price at Walmart on Black Friday, but it's sold out now. Fortunately, Amazon has price matched the deal for Cyber Monday.

14 HOURS AGO