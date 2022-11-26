ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich City Football Club roots for Team USA at local watch party

By Jada Williams
 2 days ago
It's been eight years since the United States Men's Soccer Team secured a spot in the World Cup.

Eight years after Team USA secured a spot in the World Cup, soccer fans got the watch party they'd been waiting for on Friday. MacDinton's in SoHo welcomed hundreds of Team USA and Team England fans for the long-awaited match-up.

"The last World Cup was Brazil in my eyes because we were in that one," said onlooker Griffin McCombs.

Among a crowd of mostly Team USA fans sat the Norwich City Football Club.

"It's very rare we get a break during the season, but because of the World Cup, we managed to get one now," said Team Manager Dean Smith.

An invite to the team was extended by Visit Tampa Bay.

"We started working with the Rowdies and with Norwich City about six years ago with a destination sponsor for Norwich City. They've been in the English Premier League, the English Championship," said Patrick Harrison, Visit Tampa Bay's Chief Marketing Officer.

While you would think the team was rooting for team England, Smith said it wasn't that simple.

"It's a little bit of a double-edged sword," he said.

Instead of watching the game with his teammates, Josh Sargent was a part of the game, wearing number 24 for Team USA.

"We're really proud, obviously," Smith said.

USA and England played to a 0-0 draw. The outcome of the game fitting for a team pulled in both directions. Plus, the chance to keep fighting for other Team USA fans.

"We're gonna have to beat Iran. We're gonna have to show them who's boss," said McComb.

USA plays its final group game against Iran on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. After a tie in its first two matches, the team now needs a win to advance to the 16-country knockout stage.

