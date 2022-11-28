Uniqlo Cyber Monday sale: The best offers for men, women and kids to shop now

Hot on the heels of Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals are finally here, and now’s the time to bag a serious bargain. Discover price reductions across all shopping categories, from home appliances , TVs and tech to laptops , fashion and beauty. Here at IndyBest, our shopping team is on hand to help you spot the best savings, and so far we’ve found big-name brands showcasing sale buys, such as Dyson , Apple , Nintendo , Shark , Ninja , Ghd , Le Creuset and Ugg .

You might be on the hunt for a new mattress , fancy picking up a reduced air fryer , or need a coffee machine , while also looking to snap up savings on everyday essentials like dishwasher tablets . You’d better be quick though, as Cyber Monday ends at midnight.

When it comes to purchasing Christmas presents, Molton Brown , The Body Shop and The White Company Cyber Monday sales are top of our lists – both to treat loved ones and for some self-gifting.

Speaking of which, we’ve spotted some seasonal savings at Uniqlo, to suit the entire family. There’s Cyber Monday reductions to shop across menswear, womenswear and kidswear sections, making ideal gifts or cosy winter wardrobe picks.

Uniqlo is known for serving up versatile layers, and the best savings we’ve seen are across outerwear. Read on for our round-up of the best Uniqlo Cyber Monday sale buys you’ll want to snap up now, from cashmere to designer collaborations.

Uniqlo 100 per cent cashmere knitted beanie: Was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com

Available in an array of shades including red, beige, green, brown and navy, we particularly like the off-white colour version of this beanie. Made from 100 per cent knitted cashmere, it’s currently reduced by a tenner, meaning the hat costs under £25. Add a bit of luxury to their Christmas stocking for less, as this is a bargain price when it comes to snapping up cashmere. The unisex hat has a simple ribbed trim, and there are matching 100 per cent cashmere gloves too (was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com ).

Uniqlo fluffy fleece zipped jacket: Was £24.90, now £19.90, Uniqlo.com

There’s £5 off this fluffy fleece, taking the price down to less than £20, which is a brilliant deal for a zip-up jacket. You can select between colours including blue, pink, orange, purple, green and yellow, although the festive red has caught our eye. Available in sizes XXS-XL, the jacket is made from recycled materials, is machine washable and has a zipper pull. We’d pair it with jeans and a jumper for an extra layer of warmth, or wear the fleece over a dress to add Christmas cosiness. Plus, there’s a men’s version too (was £29.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com ).

Uniqlo JW Anderson flannel checked shirt: Was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com

Grab a designer shirt deal with this reduced price Uniqlo and JW Anderson collab. There’s red and blue options to choose between, with the cotton shirt featured a contrasting check print. Available in sizes XXS-XXL, we’d team it with a plain white tee or wear the shirt buttoned up for smarter occasions. Either way, the checked design is a failsafe fashion style, which really comes into its own during the holiday season.

Uniqlo kids’ denim shirt jacket: Was £29.90, now £19.90, Uniqlo.com

Available in dark and light blue denim, this shirt jacket suits kids aged 3-13. The cotton composition comes complete with pockets and popper-fastening buttons, which makes it an ideal buy for layering up or wearing over a simple top. A versatile shirt jacket hybrid, this is a classic kidswear staple currently costing under £20.

Uniqlo soft fluffy shorts: Was £19.90, now £12.90, Uniqlo.com

These cute shorts tap into the teddy clothing trend, and are now less than £13. Also available in off-white, brown and blue, we love the dusky pink shade. Shop sizes XXS-XXL, with key features covering an adjustable drawstring waist tie, and tactile-looking fluffy fabric. You could cosy up at bedtime or sport the shorts on holiday or as loungewear.

Uniqlo windproof padded coat: Was £109.90, now £69.90, Uniqlo.com

There’s a whopping £40 off this unisex coat, which is windproof, padded and practical for winter. The outer windproof layer is joined by inner padding, and there’s pockets and an integral concealed hood too. Available in brown and olive shades across XXS-3XL, sizes are already selling out, so you’d better be quick to snap up this Cyber Monday steal.

Uniqlo brushed short coat: Was £99.90, now £79.90, Uniqlo.com

With a checked pattern, this coat comes in light grey and beige shades – or a plain navy option if you prefer a classic style. Currently reduced by £20 for Cyber Monday, the price of this coat has now dropped down to less than £80. The hip-length shape has an A-line silhouette, and key details include a button trim on the sleeves, a collar and pockets. We’d pair it with a chunky roll-neck and add a cashmere scarf (was £49.90, now £39.90, Uniqlo.com ) for extra warmth on crisp, winter walks.

Uniqlo toddler light warm padded washable zipped parka: Was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com

Keep little ones cosy with this toddler parka, which has a tenner off for Cyber Monday. There’s yellow, navy and pink to shop, and we particularly like the sunniest shade. Available to suit kids from 18 months right up to the age of three, the pockets and neck have a fleecy lining. Great for outdoor adventures, it would make a cute and practical Christmas present too.

What is Cyber Monday?

If you’re yet to shop during Cyber Monday, you’re in for a real treat. It’s the name given to the sales event that takes place on the Monday that follows Black Friday – the sale that started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

When does Black Friday end?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals often run throughout the entire weekend and are not just restricted to one day. The Black Friday sales have become an event spanning across several days – and sometimes weeks – in the lead-up to this annual sales extravaganza, which officially lands the Friday after Thanksgiving. Subsequently, these savings are in full swing right through until the end of Cyber Monday.

