Holiday family fun at Lauritzen Gardens during "Bright Nights" event

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - During the holidays, Omaha is filled with fun activities for families to enjoy. Holiday markets pop up over the weekends, families visit their local tree farms - and of course, people pile in their cars to see all the different Christmas light displays the city has to offer.
UNO partners with United for pilot development program

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — It's a career many people might wonder how to get into, or if certifications are needed. United Airlines is now making it easier for students to get those answers with its new program partnership with a local university. United Airlines has partnered with...
Local merchants hope for good turnout for Small Business Saturday

OMAHA, Neb.—Black Friday is now just about over. However, local store owners like Aaron Wojtkiewicz don't want you to forget about Small Business Saturday. Like many others, he's ready for that economic shot in the arm. Since 2007, the Hollywood Candy Shop he now owns has been giving Omaha...
Durham Museum announces 2023 exhibit schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum announced its 2023 exhibit schedule on Monday in a press release. Hall of Heroes celebrates America's obsession with superheroes and how they affect pop culture. The traveling exhibit will include:. Life-sized statues of Hulk, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, and more. Recreation of...
