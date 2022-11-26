Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person is dead after a domestic disturbance call escalated into a police shooting near Gibson and Messina in southwest Albuquerque. APD says a woman called police around 3:30 p.m. Friday saying her husband and adult son were having a dispute.

APD Chief Harold Medina says that they were told mental health and possible alcohol could be a factor in the situation. Police say when officers arrived, they made contact with the father but soon the son stepped out of the home. APD says the son was armed with a pair of knives.

Police say officers tried to subdue him with at least one non-lethal round. Chief Medina says after the non-lethal rounds were not effective, lethal options were used and the suspect was struck and died. It is unclear how many shots were fired. Medina says three officers were put on standard leave until the end of the investigation.

