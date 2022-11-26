Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Warm weather will stick around until Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, temperatures will be comfortable. We will have a high of 66 with mostly sunny skies however, it will be windy. We will see the wind out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 50 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies. However, it will be windy once again with strong winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 29 with strong winds at 20 to 30.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday... all my troubles seemed so far away. It was also raining all day. I might get sued by the Lennon estate. (Sing it, you know you want to...) Yesterday’s rain event brought some much-needed moisture to a dry Texoma. Here in Lawton we got a whopping 1.10 inches, putting us 0.63 inches above the normal and at an even 2 inches for the month of November thus far. Unfortunately, that’s all the rain we get for a good while. Take me back to yesterday!
newschannel6now.com
River Bend Nature Center to hold ElectriCritters Christmas display
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center will be holding a ElectriCritters, a lighted Christmas display. More than 60,000 lights on more than 200 lighted displays will be available to view. The display will open every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17 with additional dates...
Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night. According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant […]
Our Place hosting a 3-day Black Friday Extravaganza
For this entire weekend, you can check out some great deals at Our Place Eatery and Spirits as the Black Friday Extravaganza just kicked off.
kswo.com
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
KTEN.com
Bells tripped up by Holliday once again
DENTON, Texas (KTEN) - The Bells Panthers fell to Holliday in the regional semifinals for the second straight year on Friday afternoon 17-14. Last year the Panthers fell to the Eagles in the regular season 27-14 and would get beaten again in the regional semifinals 21-14 in overtime. The Panthers...
Wichita Falls Man Turning 100 and Has One Simple Request, Birthday Cards
If I know 100 birthdays in Wichita Falls, I think we can help this guy out. You may remember a couple of years ago, we had a story go viral in our city about a gentleman named Joe Cuba. He was turning 100 and wanted 100 birthday cards to mark the occasion. Well...he got way more than 100. I don't know if we ever got an official number, but it was at least 50,000 birthday cards. You can check out that crazy story here.
bowienewsonline.com
DEA issues new alert about fentanyl/laced fake prescription pills
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of 10 now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
Police say ‘little girl’ possibly shot on Astin in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been detained in connection to a police investigation about an alleged assault with a weapon that lead to a heavy police presence. Around 1:41 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, police responded to the 500 block of Astin Avenue to investigate a possible assault with a weapon call. […]
southwestledger.news
Concessionaire’s lease set to expire Dec. 31
LAWTON – Concessionaire Kent Waller’s lease for School House Slough is about to expire, and Lawton City Council members want to know how the city plans to proceed after the lease ends. City officials discussed the situation with the council on Nov. 15, but the council took no...
Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
kswo.com
Family wants answers after loved ones death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
Argument about drugs leads to assault, arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when he refused to give her drugs. According to the police report, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, police were sent to an address on Monroe Street for a disturbance. The victim said his girlfriend, Amanda Schafer, was “going crazy” and […]
YCSO makes smuggling arrest
One man was arrested Sunday with the alleged charge of smuggling of persons following a traffic stop by the Young County Sheriff’s Office. Luis Antonio Chagala-Mil, 24, of Mexico, is currently booked in the Young County Jail on a $30,000 bond.Chagala-Mil was driving a Honda Pilot when he was pulled over near Hwy. 114 and Red Top Road for a traffic violation by a YCSO deputy Sunday, Nov. 20. Also in the vehicle were five adult males, one adult female and one 16-year-old juvenile.According to a release from YCSO, the passengers and driver were questioned and had conflicting stories regarding their destination and their point of origin. Further investigation revealed the driver was smuggling the seven individuals across the state for a fee.The Young County Jail log identifies the adult passengers, who are all from Mexico, as Jorge Cagal, 24; Youani Cortez-Chiro, 22; Angela Munoz, 24; Efrain Obil-Juarez, 22; Neftali Salazar, 33; and Erasto Vasquez, 51.The six adult passengers were held on detainers by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE took custody of the passengers as of Monday, Nov. 21. The 16-year-old male was released to child protective services.
comancheok.net
Overpass to be named after local soldier
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be honoring the late Rodney Aaron Hagan, SGT of the United States Army and Comanche High School graduate for his service to his country. Senator Chris Kidd will dedicate the Rodney Aaron Hagan Memorial Hwy 7 overpass on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.
YAHOO!
Wichita Falls woman arrested Monday on manslaughter charge for fentanyl-related death
A murder charge against a Wichita Falls woman in connection with the fentanyl-related death of Andres Diaz has been dropped, but she was arrested again Monday on a manslaughter charge, according to officials. Leigha Ruth Smith, 22, was arrested Monday by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office for allegedly providing...
waurikanewsjournal.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
Bitcoin theft suspect gets probation revoked
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee claiming to have been robbed of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin gets probation revoked. Timothy Paul Sears, 42, pleaded guilty to Theft over $2,500 and under $30K. His probation was revoked for failing to meet the terms of his probation. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 18, 2019, […]
Comments / 0