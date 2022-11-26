Read full article on original website
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
Reinvented Larissa Pacheco stuns Kayla Harrison to win 2022 PFL championship
A stunner took place Friday at Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden when Larissa Pacheco took Kayla Harrison’s zero. In the 2022 PFL Championships main event, Pacheco (19-4) defeated Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) to become the women’s lightweight champion and earn a $1 million payday.
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
Conor McGregor responds to Anthony Smith’s USADA criticism: ‘The audacity of this loser’
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor defended his withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool in a fiery response to Anthony Smith. “The audacity of this loser!” McGregor wrote Saturday on Twitter. “[Anthony Smith] you’re a loser. The [percent] of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You - Nothing!”
Even Joe Rogan is scratching his head over UFC Slap Fighting league — ‘Not my cup of tea’
Joe Rogan is not a fan of slap fighting. That said, the UFC color commentator will still watch Dana White’s Power Slap League to support his longtime friend and MMA boss. But don’t expect any expert analysis from the part-time comedian due mostly in part to the sport’s lack of technique.
PFL World Championship 2022 video: Sheymon Moraes pulls off incredible comeback knockout of Marlon Moraes
Marlon Moraes was well on his way to earning his first win in nearly three years. And then Sheymon Moraes happened. The two Moraes’ faced off in the final preliminary fight at the at the 2022 PFL Championships in New York City, and for almost the entirety of the bout, Marlon Moraes was getting the better of the action.
Belal Muhammad has a problem with Kamaru Usman title shot: ‘You lost, you don’t get the rematch’
Belal Muhammad wants fans to “Remember the Name” (and UFC to forget the rematch). The promotion is expected to rubber stamp an immediate do-over between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for some point in early 2023, giving “The Nigerian Nightmare” a chance to reclaim his crown after getting slept by “Rocky” at UFC 278 last August.
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
Randy Couture looks back on his MMA finale, says he knew it was time to retire
When Randy Couture fought Lyoto Machida nearly a dozen years ago, he already had decided it would be his last fight. Couture fought Machida at UFC 129 in April 2011 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Their fight was part of what at the time was the largest attendance and largest live gate in UFC history.
Paddy Pimblett Apologizes To Woman Via Video Doorbell After His Dog Pooped In Her Yard: ‘I Just Feel Terrible’
Paddy Pimblett humbly alerted someone that his dog took a ‘sloppy s**t’ in their yard. When ‘The Baddy’ isn’t fighting, he’s enjoying life and eating well. Pimblett’s humble personality outside the Octagon was recently shown in a video on social media. The UFC lightweight was walking his dog when he found himself in a tricky situation. He appeared on a stranger’s Ring doorbell and had this to say:
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships
On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
Jiri Prochazka vows to prove he is ‘rightful champion’ upon return from injury
Jiri Prochazka accepts that he no longer holds the UFC light heavyweight title. For now. On Sunday, the former champion, who announced last week that he vacated his belt due to injury, put out a series of tweets commenting further on his situation and vowing that he will not only be the No. 1 fighter at 205 pounds again, but the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset
Larissa Pacheco didn’t miss this time. The Brazilian finisher scored three straight first-round knockouts this season to earn another shot at a PFL championship, a million-dollar prize and a third fight with Kayla Harrison, the face of the league. Pacheco was spectacular in the trilogy bout, taking the fight right to Harrison and dragging her into deep waters. She was rewarded with a trio of 48-47 scores and a win over a fighter who, before Saturday’s event, was the ninth-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound Rankings.
Joe Rogan: UFC boss Dana White's Power Slap league 'not my cup of tea'
Joe Rogan is not sold on Dana White’s Power Slap league being a necessary addition to the combat sports docket. UFC president White officially announced his involvement in Power Slap earlier this month during a press conference in New York. He shared details about his new venture ahead of the Season 1 debut on TBS in early 2023, and how White feels Power Slap could be a major draw.
The MMA Hour with Tyson Fury - Alex Pereira, Larissa Pacheco and Brendan Loughnane all in studio - and Jan Blachowicz
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with the 2022 PFL Championships, news and picks. 2 p.m.: Heavyweight...
Sadibou Sy says training with Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland prepared him for PFL championship
Sadibou Sy’s journey to the PFL championship wasn’t an easy one, but his high-level training partners helped him reach his goal. SY (13-6-2) stuck and moved on Dilano Taylor (10-3) over the course of 25 minutes at 2022 PFL Championships at Madison Square Garden to win the welterweight championship. “The Swedish Denzel” has been with the promotion since 2018, and he says the steady improvement to reach the pinnacle made his crowning moment special.
Video: UFC champ Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off at PFL World Championship event
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo may be preparing for a fight week sooner rather than later. During Friday’s PFL World Championship event in New York City, MMA Fighting captured an impromptu staredown between the current UFC bantamweight champion, and the former 135-pound king. Check out the video of the...
