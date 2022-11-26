Marlon Moraes was well on his way to earning his first win in nearly three years. And then Sheymon Moraes happened. The two Moraes’ faced off in the final preliminary fight at the at the 2022 PFL Championships in New York City, and for almost the entirety of the bout, Marlon Moraes was getting the better of the action.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO