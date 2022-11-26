ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Hi-Way Café serving up home cookin’ that customers have loved for nearly nine decades

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KIFI Local News 8

Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - An investigation is underway after a person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Irwin. Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries. The incident took place near 3400 The post Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized appeared first on Local News 8.
IRWIN, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

With enrollment nearing 900, Rigby school officials were pondering how to keep students fed in order that they might achieve better grades. Most students were bringing their lunches to school. “Plans will probably be made in the near future to serve hot lunches to the school children at a very reasonable price,” the Deseret News reported. “It has been reported by teachers in the Rigby schools that pupils who are classed as shiftless, inattentive or incapable are not properly nourished.” ... Also in the news this week in 1922, John Hunsaker of Rigby was taken into custody in Idaho Falls and charged with resisting arrest, threatening the life of a police officer and having liquor in his possession. The charges stemmed from an incident a few weeks earlier in which Hunsaker allegedly drew a rifle on two officers after they ordered him to turn over a jug he was carrying. He made his escape at the time, but was arrested Nov. 27 by Jefferson County deputies and taken to Idaho Falls to await his preliminary hearing.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks

Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
POCATELLO, ID
buckrail.com

Heads up! Early morning closure on Teton Pass tomorrow

WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 28 at 3 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. However, reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass...
WILSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

1 hospitalized following shooting near Swan Valley

IRWIN – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries.
IRWIN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating East Idaho shooting incident that sent one to hospital

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Deputies have contacted all parties involved and the scene is secure.
IRWIN, ID
ksl.com

18-year-old Idaho bull rider dies from rare disease

RIRIE, Idaho — The life of an up-and-coming bull rider was cut short this month after a sudden and devastating illness. Earlier in November, 18-year-old Blake Thueson of Ririe, Idaho, was at a high point in his life, competing in the 2022 IMBA World Finals in Reno, Nevada. He had a passion for the sport and performed well in the competition.
RIRIE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man arrested after firing pistol multiple times at SUV during road rage incident on I-15

A Pocatello man has been arrested after he fired a pistol multiple times at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 15 north of Chubbuck, Idaho State Police said. Kayin Patrick Garretson, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon at a vehicle for the incident that occurred during Saturday's snowstorm, authorities said. State police said Garretson, driving a 2004 Honda Accord sedan,...
POCATELLO, ID
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One injured in wreck that shut down local highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

