North Hi-Way Café serving up home cookin’ that customers have loved for nearly nine decades

School custodians who lost everything in a fire get emotional Secret Santa surprise at the movie theater
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Sylvia and Sergio Cornejo have lived in Aberdeen for...
Idaho Falls Ice Rink awaits skate delivery
The Idaho Falls Ice Rink delayed their grand opening this weekend due to an unforeseen holdup in their ice skate delivery. The post Idaho Falls Ice Rink awaits skate delivery appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello hosts annual Christmas Night Lights Parade
The Thanksgiving season may be over, but the Christmas season has just begun and in Pocatello, they kicked things off under the lights with their annual Christmas Night Lights Parade. The post Pocatello hosts annual Christmas Night Lights Parade appeared first on Local News 8.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Fred Meyer employee who made a big difference to a customer
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Brandon who works at Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. It said:. On...
Business owners offering $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of parties who cut signs down
ATOMIC CITY – The owners of an Atomic City business say someone cut down a company sign earlier this week and they’re offering a reward for information leading to their arrest and conviction. Vickie O’Haro owns Atomic City Bar & Store and Atomic Motor Raceway with her husband,...
Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized
New custom hearse to preserve memory of local woman who passed away over the weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Funeral Director Brian Wood is ecstatic about the new hearse at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. A Rosewood Classic Coach modeled after a 1932 Prinzing, which is designed to have the appearance of a Rolls Royce, arrived at the business Sunday after more than a year of waiting.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
With enrollment nearing 900, Rigby school officials were pondering how to keep students fed in order that they might achieve better grades. Most students were bringing their lunches to school. “Plans will probably be made in the near future to serve hot lunches to the school children at a very reasonable price,” the Deseret News reported. “It has been reported by teachers in the Rigby schools that pupils who are classed as shiftless, inattentive or incapable are not properly nourished.” ... Also in the news this week in 1922, John Hunsaker of Rigby was taken into custody in Idaho Falls and charged with resisting arrest, threatening the life of a police officer and having liquor in his possession. The charges stemmed from an incident a few weeks earlier in which Hunsaker allegedly drew a rifle on two officers after they ordered him to turn over a jug he was carrying. He made his escape at the time, but was arrested Nov. 27 by Jefferson County deputies and taken to Idaho Falls to await his preliminary hearing.
Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
Officer shoots man following knife incident at Idaho Falls Eagles Lodge
IDAHO FALLS — A 63-year-old man was shot by an Idaho Falls Police Officer Sunday night after he approached the officer with a knife, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge on Hemmert Avenue. The...
Numerous slide-offs in eastern Idaho causing traffic delays; more snow on the way this weekend
POCATELLO – Numerous slide-offs throughout eastern Idaho have caused some delays for post-Thanksgiving travelers Saturday. EastIdahoNews.com was informed Saturday around noon that traffic was backed up on Interstate 15 near the 5th Avenue exit in Pocatello. “Search and rescue is here. Three trucks so far,” a witness reported.
Heads up! Early morning closure on Teton Pass tomorrow
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 28 at 3 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. However, reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass...
1 hospitalized following shooting near Swan Valley
IRWIN – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries.
Authorities investigating East Idaho shooting incident that sent one to hospital
18-year-old Idaho bull rider dies from rare disease
RIRIE, Idaho — The life of an up-and-coming bull rider was cut short this month after a sudden and devastating illness. Earlier in November, 18-year-old Blake Thueson of Ririe, Idaho, was at a high point in his life, competing in the 2022 IMBA World Finals in Reno, Nevada. He had a passion for the sport and performed well in the competition.
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
Police: Pocatello man arrested after firing pistol multiple times at SUV during road rage incident on I-15
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Pocatello man arrested for allegedly firing gun at vehicle near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK – A man is facing charges of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon at a vehicle. A news release from the Idaho State Police shows it happened in the southbound lane of Interstate 15 at milepost 75 around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old Pocatello man driving...
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
