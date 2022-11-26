North Hi-Way Café serving up home cookin’ that customers have loved for nearly nine decades

With enrollment nearing 900, Rigby school officials were pondering how to keep students fed in order that they might achieve better grades. Most students were bringing their lunches to school. “Plans will probably be made in the near future to serve hot lunches to the school children at a very reasonable price,” the Deseret News reported. “It has been reported by teachers in the Rigby schools that pupils who are classed as shiftless, inattentive or incapable are not properly nourished.” ... Also in the news this week in 1922, John Hunsaker of Rigby was taken into custody in Idaho Falls and charged with resisting arrest, threatening the life of a police officer and having liquor in his possession. The charges stemmed from an incident a few weeks earlier in which Hunsaker allegedly drew a rifle on two officers after they ordered him to turn over a jug he was carrying. He made his escape at the time, but was arrested Nov. 27 by Jefferson County deputies and taken to Idaho Falls to await his preliminary hearing.

