A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
Dozens of small businesses sell at Rochester’s Holidays at the Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays at the Market, a Rochester tradition of 26 years, kicked off on Sunday. The Rochester Public Market featured dozens of holiday-focused small business vendors. Despite all of this year’s challenges, small businesses and shoppers were eager to get out there and make the most of the holiday season.
WHEC TV-10
Local shoppers show their appreciation on Small Business Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It was Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support local shops. Many people were in the spirit all over town. News10NBC talked to a few of them outside Cook’s World on Monroe Avenue about why shopping locally is important all year round. “I think it’s...
WHEC TV-10
Shoppers support Indigenous businesses at Native. Made. Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Keeping it small, local and native was the goal of Saturday’s first-ever Native. Made. Market hosted at the POP ROC Cafe in the City of Rochester. The market brought together native educators, creatives and businesses to immerse people into the cultures of 10 native tribes. “You don’t...
WHEC TV-10
Volunteers at ASEZ WAO pick up leaves for older residents of East Rochester
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Older people in East Rochester got a helping hand on Sunday. The group that lent some help did it with such enthusiasm. ASEZ WAO Buffalo and Rochester volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God did some community service over the weekend. Volunteers raked...
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Shopping savvy! How to get the best price and avoid scams
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our consumer alert is all about you and your online Christmas shopping. I want to make sure you don’t make the mistakes I’ve made. These are two big mistakes I want you to avoid – falling for scammers and failing to get the best deal for the best price.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester gas prices drop on Thanksgiving week amid downward trend this fall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price dropped to $3.76 per gallon during Thanksgiving week amid an overall downward trend this fall. Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an all-time record of $4.99 per gallon, but prices increased during some weeks along the way.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
wxxinews.org
Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants
The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On November 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Shantia L. Berry., 24, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Berry took merchandise valued at $164.18 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Berry was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Berry was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Ontario County sheriff's deputies beef up presence at Eastview Mall for holidays
VICTOR — If the weather cooperates, an Ontario County sheriff’s deputy may ride to the rescue of someone involved in an emergency or incident at Eastview Mall this holiday season aboard a … bicycle. Close to 1 million shoppers are expected to walk the aisles of Eastview...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill
PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
WUHF
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
WHEC TV-10
U of R supports students who can’t go home for the holidays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Traditionally, families spend the holidays together. But that’s not the case for many international students, which is why the University of Rochester held an ice skating event this weekend for those who can’t make the trip home. “I took some time off last semester...
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
WHEC TV-10
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
RPD: Missing ‘vulnerable’ adult from Rochester found safe
She was last seen wearing a black wool coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers, and was carrying a brown bag.
