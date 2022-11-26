ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Are Medical Stocks Lagging Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) This Year?

ACHC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
msn.com

2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks

Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Zacks.com

Are Finance Stocks Lagging BancFirst (BANF) This Year?

BANF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. BancFirst is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1...
msn.com

These two stocks can beat the recession and capitalise on a recovery

There is nothing like a recession to weed out weak companies. For far too long, many businesses had assumed that easy money was a constant and they did not need to maintain sound finances. Similarly, too many companies that lacked a competitive advantage had been able to survive thanks to favourable monetary and fiscal policies that are now quickly coming to an end.
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th

SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
Zacks.com

4 Best Stocks to Buy Right Away for Earnings Growth

Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the highest priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth?. Study a company’s revenues over a given...
Motley Fool

These 3 Retail Stocks Are Drop-Dead Bargains

The market is overlooking Williams-Sonoma's undisputed strengths. VF Corp offers an appealing dividend yield and has a plan to get back on track. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com

Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock

GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com

Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

AMAL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amalgamated Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 885 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Zacks.com

Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Zacks.com

How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%

BHVN - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Forrester Research (FORR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...

Comments / 0

Community Policy