Alamo Heights, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gearing up for the year's busiest travel day

According to AAA, this Thanksgiving week is expected to be the 3rd busiest since 2000. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest out of the week. There's an expected 54.6 million Americans set to travel 50 miles more more from home for the turkey holiday. The auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local pastor plans to run seven marathons in seven days

SAN ANTONIO - Seven marathons in seven days. A local pastor is taking on a challenge that might scare many of us, but that won't stop him on his mission to help his community. "We wanna put Christmas gifts in the hands of the south side and beyond in our city that need help in a tough economic time. put on an event that's free to the community to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said David Cameron, Pastor of Refuge church.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Chilly, but theres plenty of sunshine

SAN ANTONIO - Beautiful Monday! Sunny, highs low - mid 70s. We'll start to see some increasing clouds late this evening from the south. Humidity levels will climb and this will usher in a deck of low clouds with a spot or two of fog possible & mist into Tuesday morning. Milder night ahead in the low 60s. Clouds will break apart from noon to 2pm allowing temperatures to spike Tuesday to 78 - 81 (still humid)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cool temperatures are expected once more this afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location

SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Film festival helps local pet rescue organizations

SAN ANTONIO - A film festival entertaining the community while also helping local pet rescue organizations. The Animalis Fabula Film Festival kicked off at the Blue Star Arts Complex Friday. "The movies are from all over the world. They're of all different aspects.it's not about activism or about this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rain didn't stop the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - The Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony lit up Friday night. It took place at the Arneson River Theatre, a rainy day couldn't stop the festivities from continuing on. Floats with music, dancing, and most importantly holiday cheer made their way through the river. The theme...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Boerne, Champion, Somerset, and Pleasanton players get their SA Sports All-Star jerseys

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Boerne Champion's Kannon Brook, Boerne's Jeffrey Brown and Jacob McLaughlin, Somerset's Phillip Gallegos and Ayden Guerra, and Pleasanton's Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio couple gets engaged during UTSA game

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday’s game was a win-win for two UTSA fans. Not only did the Roadrunners have the largest comeback in school history, but a couple at the game got engaged!. Jose De Los Santos Jr., 20, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Boerne gymnastics coach arrested for allegedly abusing numerous girls for over 2 decades

BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne gymnastics coach was arrested recently, accused of sexually abusing several girls over the last two decades at a summer camp. Michael Spiller, 74, was charged with indecency with a child after several girls have come forward saying that they were sexually assaulted by Spiller while they attended a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."
BOERNE, TX

