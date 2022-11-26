ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

SFGate

South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Stanford, UConn next

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday as the Gamecocks keep close watch on the foot injury of reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks received all...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
DETROIT, MI
SFGate

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
STANFORD, CA
FOX Sports

Denver and Houston meet in conference showdown

Houston Rockets (5-14, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (12-7, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Western Conference action. The Nuggets are 10-4 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 122-104 blowout of the Sacramento Kings

On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics collided with the NBA’s two best offenses being brought to bear at TD Garden. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics came out on top in a big way thanks to the energy reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup big man Luke Kornet provided Boston off of the bench late in the third quarter as much as the elite play of star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Detroit plays New York on 3-game home skid

New York Knicks (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its three-game home slide. The Pistons are 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-13 record against teams above .500. The Knicks...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
SFGate

Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
CORVALLIS, OR

