WLWT 5
OSHP: Woman dies in single-car crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Route 350 in Clinton County Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:34 p.m. Sunday night, 27-year-old Ashley Maynard was driving a red, 1999 Dodge Dakota westbound on SR350 in Vernon Township when the car traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head on.
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following single-car crash on Montgomery Road
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Montgomery Road early Sunday morning, according to police. Officials said that at approximately 4:17 a.m. on Sunday morning, an unidentified male was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Lawrenceburg Road in Whitewater Township
HARRISON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Lawrenceburg Road in Whitewater Township. Traffic obstructed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
WLTX.com
Woman 8-months pregnant dies in Ohio crash, newborn baby critically injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and a baby is in critical condition following a crash in Madison County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast and Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Monfort Heights
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — Report of an accident with undetermined injuries on North Bend Road at Cheviot Road, in Green Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
One dead after two-vehicle crash in South Fairmount
Police responded to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash. One person was transported to UC Medical Center where they died.
WLWT 5
A crash on Interstate 275 in Crestview Hills is blocking multiple lanes
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — The right and left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Crestview Hills after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras near the Turkey Foot Road exit...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Mount Zion Road in Miami Township
MOUNT REPOSE, Ohio — Police responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Mount Zion Road in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following crash on Harrison Avenue
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a fatal crash on Harrison Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. According to officials, the accident took place in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said Ebony Johnson, 29, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet...
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies second victim killed in Thanksgiving Day fire in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — The coroner's office has identified a second woman killed in a Thanksgiving Day fire in Newport. It happened on Overton Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. "As soon as they broke in the front door, the smoke just billowed out. It was horrible," said John Vicory, who lives across the street.
Fox 19
Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes, submerges in West Michigan creek
A 47-year-old man had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies in West Michigan after the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit several road signs and careened down a ditch into a creek on Friday evening.
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
‘I just shot my son;’ Father calls 911 after shooting son on Thanksgiving
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police responded to a shooting on Thanksgiving that sent one man to the hospital and his father to jail. Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at around 5:00 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Clough Pike in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Clough Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton
DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash, with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash, with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue in Westwood. Traffic obstructed. Lanes blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Crews rescue man trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Flint man was freed from a rolled over vehicle Saturday night and sent to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Grant Township woman, was also injured. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
