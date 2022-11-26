ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Pawleys Island area on Saturday. Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck is in the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive. Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and expect delays as crews continue to...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police investigate murder near Loris

A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

