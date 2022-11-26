Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Crash involving dump truck blocking traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a dump truck is blocking traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said crews are on the scene at Highmarket Street and West Virginia Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while the westbound lane is...
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
WMBF
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Pawleys Island area on Saturday. Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck is in the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive. Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and expect delays as crews continue to...
wpde.com
Building evacuated due to gas leak in Horry County commercial building
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A building was evacuated Sunday morning due to a gas leak at a building in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:39 a.m. to a commercial building on the 5000 block of Highway 90 near Carolina Commons for a reported gas odor.
Marion County deputy en route to back up fellow officer hurt in 2-vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hurt Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred while the deputy was responding to back up another deputy, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the deputy and the other driver were both […]
WMBF
CCU gives all-clear after police activity at residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday. The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area. A second alert...
wpde.com
Crews respond to carbon monoxide alarm triggered by propane stove in Horry County home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported carbon monoxide alarm call on Whatuthink Road around 1:45 p.m. Those inside the home were treated on scene as the building was metered and ventilated by HCFR crews. No one was transported to the hospital,...
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
Myrtle Beach police investigate after 3 dogs found dead in dumpster
Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after three dogs were found dead in a dumpster, according to the department. Police were called on Nov. 15 to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard and found an adult female Pitbull […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
WMBF
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
Coastal Carolina University issues alert for police activity at Magnolia Hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Sunday evening for police activity at Magnolia Hall. The alert did not provide any additional details, but community members were asked to avoid the area. Just after 11 p.m., the university said the police activity had cleared. Magnolia Hall is located off University Boulevard. News13 […]
WMBF
Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
wpde.com
Bucksport, Horry Co. to hold community meeting to discuss reducing flood impacts
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday Dec. 8, 2022, Horry County Government and the South Carolina Office of Resilience are scheduled to hold a community meeting to discuss reducing flooding impacts. Earlier this month, the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport was awarded a grant from Thriving Earth Exchange.
Person shot in hip during argument inside Walmart in Lumberton; Suspect at large: Police
Officers said an argument between two people who know each other escalated and one of them shot the other.
Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
WMBF
Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
Comments / 1