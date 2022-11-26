ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boxing Scene

Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California

Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
CARSON, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
AllTrojans

Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard

Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game.  Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Firestorm Over Fired Coach at BHHS

Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Video surveillance footage of that incident appears to show Faintich pushing the student several times on the school campus. Asked for a comment about the termination of Faintich, Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy, released this statement on Nov. 22:
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction

LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citypridemagazine.com

Compton Fraternity Leader Takes on National Leadership

Men from all walks of life are mandated to lead, educate and protect their communities. Ricky Lawrence Lewis is one of those men that has provided a model of how that is done. Close to 30 years ago, Ricky Lewis started the Omega Educational Foundation with his fraternity chapter in Compton, the Mighty Tau Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Today, Mr. Lewis leads that fraternity nationally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
INGLEWOOD, CA
discovering-la.com

Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel

Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
HAWTHORNE, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
CULVER CITY, CA
vvng.com

Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
VICTORVILLE, CA

