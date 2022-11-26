Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California
Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
coloradoboulevard.net
Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!
The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
Sierra Canyon completes remarkable late-season turnaround, smothers Inglewood for Division 2 title
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – Not even the worst start in program history can keep Sierra Canyon from winning upper-division CIFSS titles at a breakneck pace. The Trailblazers, who projected as a low seed in Division 3 a couple months ago, left no doubt on Saturday in a 23-7 victory over Inglewood to win ...
Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard
Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game. Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Firestorm Over Fired Coach at BHHS
Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Video surveillance footage of that incident appears to show Faintich pushing the student several times on the school campus. Asked for a comment about the termination of Faintich, Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy, released this statement on Nov. 22:
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
Star recruits headed to USC game for Trojans showdown with Notre Dame
Lincoln Riley is tracking for Top 10 recruiting classes in 2023, 2024 and beyond as the first-year staff looks to keep this thing rolling for years to come.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, No. 18 UCLA finally finish off Cal
Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for three touchdowns and Zach Charbonnet rushed for 119 yards and the game-winning score to lead UCLA
foxla.com
LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction
LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
TikTok star returns home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
ocsportszone.com
QUICK-OUT: Three Orange County high school football teams win CIF titles
Northwood’s Adam Harper (left) with his younger brother Joseph Harper after the Timberwolves won the CIF Division 8 title Saturday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood, Laguna Beach and Laguna Hills football teams all captured CIF titles on Saturday night. Five OC teams are moving on to the...
citypridemagazine.com
Compton Fraternity Leader Takes on National Leadership
Men from all walks of life are mandated to lead, educate and protect their communities. Ricky Lawrence Lewis is one of those men that has provided a model of how that is done. Close to 30 years ago, Ricky Lewis started the Omega Educational Foundation with his fraternity chapter in Compton, the Mighty Tau Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Today, Mr. Lewis leads that fraternity nationally.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
Moxy Hotel to Debut in Downtown LA; Feature 13 Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs
The Marriot-owned millennial-geared hotel will open early next year and bring with it two handfuls of food & booze-focused concepts
discovering-la.com
Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel
Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
Los Angeles dog named ‘World’s Oldest’ by Guinness World Records
A California dog is now believed to be the “World’s Oldest,” according to Guinness World Records. Gino, a 22-year-old Chihuahua from Los Angeles, was verified to be the oldest living dog on Nov. 15. He was born on Sept. 24, 2000. Alex Wolf, then a college sophomore, adopted Gino from the Humane Society of Boulder […]
BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
vvng.com
Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
