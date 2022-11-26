Read full article on original website
Employment: Here Are 8 In-Demand Flex Jobs You Might Not Know You Could Do from Home
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and rewrote the rules of work life, many employers have adopted more liberal policies about flexible work arrangements. These...
Target Is Giving Workers Bonuses This Year—But It’s Not What They Expected
This article has been updated since its initial publish date with more information. Some of Target‘s seasonal employees will notice a major difference between this year and last year’s holiday season when it comes to their pay. As report...
Layoffs mount, and Main Street still can't find any workers to hire for open jobs
The latest NFIB monthly small business confidence and jobs reports show that Main Street is still looking to hire even as economic sentiment continues to decline. But the vast majority of open positions (90%) are seeing few to no qualified applicants apply even as layoffs mount throughout the economy. Higher...
Data Says Small Shopping Is Trending This Holiday Season
In a recent survey conducted by GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform built for SMBs, found that amid concerns of rising inflation and economic uncertainty, Americans are continuing to prioritize shopping with small businesses. Moreover, 41 percent say they are even willing to pay more when shopping from a small business than they would at a larger retailer.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago
About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
Some older workers have fond memories of sleeping at the office, but the Elon Musk-style 84-hour workweek is falling flat with younger Americans
Young Americans aren't on board with Elon Musk's hustle-culture style. It reflects a generational divide.
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000
How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
Company fires 2,700 workers while they were sleeping days before Thanksgiving
Workers at Mississippi-based furniture company received text saying they were terminated just before midnight on 21 November
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
United Furniture’s Sudden Shutdown Threatens 2,700 Jobs
United Furniture Industries and its subsidiary Lane Home Furnishings unexpectedly announced they will cease operations immediately. The Tupelo, Miss.-based company said the move was due to unforeseen circumstances. The nearly 40-year-old company employed more than 2,700 people during a reorganization of its warehouse and distribution centers this past summer, but it’s unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closure. Company employees were notified that all benefits were terminated immediately without COBRA benefits. Over-the-road drivers on delivery will be paid for the balance of the week. “We regret that this difficult and unexpected situation has made this necessary,” the company said in its letter to employees. “Additional information will be provided shortly.” During its restructure this past summer, United closed a metal-stamping plant in High Point, N.C., and shifted its Winston-Salem, N.C.-upholstery manufacturing operation to a distribution center and production facility in Armory, Miss. to a warehouse operation. The company laid off around 300 employees during that restructure. A request for comment was not returned. More from Sourcing JournalBilly Reid Brings Southern Style to Williams SonomaIkea's Whirlwind Queens Experiment Is OverMidwest Furniture Retailer Calling it Quits
Workers at a boot store are owed almost $360,000 because some wages were paid in gift cards
Dayton Boots in Vancouver paid some of its 71 employees $600 a week in gift cards, which its director said let him cover the cost of work equipment.
Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing
The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
