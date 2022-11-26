ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Layoffs mount, and Main Street still can't find any workers to hire for open jobs

The latest NFIB monthly small business confidence and jobs reports show that Main Street is still looking to hire even as economic sentiment continues to decline. But the vast majority of open positions (90%) are seeing few to no qualified applicants apply even as layoffs mount throughout the economy. Higher...
WWD

Data Says Small Shopping Is Trending This Holiday Season

In a recent survey conducted by GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform built for SMBs, found that amid concerns of rising inflation and economic uncertainty, Americans are continuing to prioritize shopping with small businesses. Moreover, 41 percent say they are even willing to pay more when shopping from a small business than they would at a larger retailer.
CNBC

Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
GOBankingRates

20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
FOX2Now

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
MISSOURI STATE
Sourcing Journal

United Furniture’s Sudden Shutdown Threatens 2,700 Jobs

United Furniture Industries and its subsidiary Lane Home Furnishings unexpectedly announced they will cease operations immediately. The Tupelo, Miss.-based company said the move was due to unforeseen circumstances. The nearly 40-year-old company employed more than 2,700 people during a reorganization of its warehouse and distribution centers this past summer, but it’s unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closure. Company employees were notified that all benefits were terminated immediately without COBRA benefits. Over-the-road drivers on delivery will be paid for the balance of the week. “We regret that this difficult and unexpected situation has made this necessary,” the company said in its letter to employees. “Additional information will be provided shortly.” During its restructure this past summer, United closed a metal-stamping plant in High Point, N.C., and shifted its Winston-Salem, N.C.-upholstery manufacturing operation to a distribution center and production facility in Armory, Miss. to a warehouse operation. The company laid off around 300 employees during that restructure. A request for comment was not returned. More from Sourcing JournalBilly Reid Brings Southern Style to Williams SonomaIkea's Whirlwind Queens Experiment Is OverMidwest Furniture Retailer Calling it Quits
Luay Rahil

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy