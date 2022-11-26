ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Report Card: Huskers 24, Iowa Hawkeyes 17

“But in the final analysis, I had to evaluate where Iowa was.”. Those infamous words by then-athletic director Shawn Eichorst on Thanksgiving weekend 2014 has altered the course of Nebraska football for nearly a decade ever since, because, for all practical purposes, Nebraska has basically become Iowa. Iowa had won...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

NCAA Volleyball Tournament Selections

Nebraska is a #2 seed in the NCAA tournament and plays Delaware State (24-6) in the first round. Other teams in their beginning bracket are #7 seed Miami and Kansas. Nebraska will host the first and second round of the tournament. Nebraska avoids Wisconsin and Texas, but could face Purdue...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Swept by Minnesota

Nebraska began the match and looked sharp for 19 points worth of play, then the emotions of the week started showing up on the court after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season ending injury and Nicklin Hames was unable to play tonight. The wheels started coming off and Minnesota went on a 9-2 run to tie the score in set one and then go on to win the set.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Cryptic Priscilla Joseph tweet has Husker fans guessing

It should be no surprise that now that Matt Rhule is officially the Nebraska football head coach, the drama isn’t over. After all, while the Huskers have their head man, there’s still plenty to sort out. That includes just where former interim head coach Mickey Joseph will end up. On Saturday night, it seems as if his wife, Priscilla Joseph, gave a hint with a cryptic tweet that had her followers trying to figure out just what it meant.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #5 Nebraska and #9 Minnesota Face off on an Emotional Senior Night in Devaney

#5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) vs #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) When: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 8 pm. #5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) It is senior night in Devaney and Kenzie Knuckles is not on the court to play against Minnesota. This is going to be emotional. Coach Cook thought his team played in a frenzy last night against Wisconsin in an effort to make up for Knuckles not on the court. The effort was there but execution took a dive as hitters sent balls out of bounds and communication errors left balls falling between two players.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
IOWA CITY, IA
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

CN Roundtable: Welcoming Our New Rhuler

As you may have noticed — or not, it was kept really quiet and not leaked at all for several days — Nebraska has a new head coach. Matt Rhule was officially announced this morning by the athletic department. Below is the statement from Coach Rhule. He’s a...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!

Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
LINCOLN, NE
footballscoop.com

Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Leads Iowa 17-0 At Half

Nebraska 7 - 0 Iowa ran the ball a couple times, gain a first down and punted. Nebraska ran one play from the 13-yard line. Casey Thompson hit Trey Palmer in stride for a 87-yard touchdown. Kaboom!. Nebraska 10 - 0 Nebraska’s defense continued to shut down the Hawkeye offense....
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes

Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Game Thread & Preview: Nebrasketball vs Florida State Seminoles

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hope to salvage a holiday weekend in Orlando with a win in the final matchup of the ESPN Events Invitational today. In the way are the Florida State Seminoles who have also lost the first two games in the invitational. Florida State (1-6) looks to snap a...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy