Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Report Card: Huskers 24, Iowa Hawkeyes 17
“But in the final analysis, I had to evaluate where Iowa was.”. Those infamous words by then-athletic director Shawn Eichorst on Thanksgiving weekend 2014 has altered the course of Nebraska football for nearly a decade ever since, because, for all practical purposes, Nebraska has basically become Iowa. Iowa had won...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Corn Nation
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Selections
Nebraska is a #2 seed in the NCAA tournament and plays Delaware State (24-6) in the first round. Other teams in their beginning bracket are #7 seed Miami and Kansas. Nebraska will host the first and second round of the tournament. Nebraska avoids Wisconsin and Texas, but could face Purdue...
Nebraska Volleyball Slated to Host First and Second NCAA Tournament Rounds
The road to Omaha for Nebraska volleyball begins in Lincoln. The Huskers will begin NCAA Tournament play at home this week. As announced on the selection show Sunday evening, NU is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Quarter. Nebraska will open play against Delaware State on Thursday. The winner...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Swept by Minnesota
Nebraska began the match and looked sharp for 19 points worth of play, then the emotions of the week started showing up on the court after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season ending injury and Nicklin Hames was unable to play tonight. The wheels started coming off and Minnesota went on a 9-2 run to tie the score in set one and then go on to win the set.
Nebraska Football: Cryptic Priscilla Joseph tweet has Husker fans guessing
It should be no surprise that now that Matt Rhule is officially the Nebraska football head coach, the drama isn’t over. After all, while the Huskers have their head man, there’s still plenty to sort out. That includes just where former interim head coach Mickey Joseph will end up. On Saturday night, it seems as if his wife, Priscilla Joseph, gave a hint with a cryptic tweet that had her followers trying to figure out just what it meant.
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #5 Nebraska and #9 Minnesota Face off on an Emotional Senior Night in Devaney
#5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) vs #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) When: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 8 pm. #5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) It is senior night in Devaney and Kenzie Knuckles is not on the court to play against Minnesota. This is going to be emotional. Coach Cook thought his team played in a frenzy last night against Wisconsin in an effort to make up for Knuckles not on the court. The effort was there but execution took a dive as hitters sent balls out of bounds and communication errors left balls falling between two players.
KSNB Local4
Huskers receive #2 seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska received a #2 seed for the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Sunday. The Huskers will host Delaware State in the First Round at the Devaney Center on December 1st.
klkntv.com
Underdog Nebraska overcomes odds to defeat Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football overcame the odds to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-17, ending the season on a positive note. Their win not only broke a seven-game losing streak but set a new single-season receiving yardage record for the school. Nebraska and Iowa competed once again for...
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
Corn Nation
CN Roundtable: Welcoming Our New Rhuler
As you may have noticed — or not, it was kept really quiet and not leaked at all for several days — Nebraska has a new head coach. Matt Rhule was officially announced this morning by the athletic department. Below is the statement from Coach Rhule. He’s a...
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!
Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
footballscoop.com
Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Leads Iowa 17-0 At Half
Nebraska 7 - 0 Iowa ran the ball a couple times, gain a first down and punted. Nebraska ran one play from the 13-yard line. Casey Thompson hit Trey Palmer in stride for a 87-yard touchdown. Kaboom!. Nebraska 10 - 0 Nebraska’s defense continued to shut down the Hawkeye offense....
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
Corn Nation
Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes
Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Corn Nation
Game Thread & Preview: Nebrasketball vs Florida State Seminoles
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hope to salvage a holiday weekend in Orlando with a win in the final matchup of the ESPN Events Invitational today. In the way are the Florida State Seminoles who have also lost the first two games in the invitational. Florida State (1-6) looks to snap a...
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
