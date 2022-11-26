Read full article on original website
From diapers to housing, Mercy House will address many needs | Faith Matters
In the first half of the 20th century, St. Paul’s Church in Greenville, Jersey City, was perhaps the largest parish in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark. It grew so much that it was split in 1963 to form Our Lady of Mercy Church in Country Village on the other side of the Boulevard. Its parish school enrolled almost 2,000 students with over 30 Dominican Sisters of Newburgh (now Hope) living in the convent across the street. By 2003 when the school closed, a handful of nuns remained until it was vacant.
Bergen County residents gift first responders with free Christmas trees
News 12 Photojournalist Ed Hannen shows how a community came together to thank their local heroes during the holiday season.
unionnewsdaily.com
Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities
CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield ECLC dedicates room in memory of Lauren Marek
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield School District classroom was dedicated at the Early Childhood Learning Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to a teacher who died at age 35. The teacher, Lauren Marek, was the supervisor of special education at the school, and colleagues throughout the district came to pay their respects. Marek died in December 2021 of COVID-19.
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
hudsontv.com
Diversity Highlights Last Week’s Supervisory Promotions Within The Jersey City Police Department
JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined Public Safety Director James Shea, Police Director Tawana Moody, and Jersey City Police Officers at a swearing-in ceremony inside City Hall last week to promote Jersey City’s finest to the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. Since 2013, Mayor Fulop has promoted over 470 JCPD officers in all ranks.
Paterson turns up the yuletide cheer during Christmas tree lighting ceremony
The event brought the feeling of Rockefeller Center right to the heart of the city.
Homeless Man Assaults Newark Fire Captain With Food Can
A Newark fire captain putting out a fire at a homeless encampment was hospitalized after a homeless man struck him with a can of food, city officials said. The firefighters had just finished putting out the blaze under Route 21 at Riverside Avenue when the man struck the captain with the can around 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, a statement reads.
NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
Pain and perseverance: NJCU professor to be named Jersey City’s next poet laureate
When English Professor Ann Wallace was faced with exhausting medical testing related to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, her fascination with stories about illness and trauma became a story she decided to tell through her own poetry. “I have always been looking to how other people tell those stories until 10...
Bayonne to hold ceremony commemorating new bell and clock tower
Mayor James Davis has announced that the City of Bayonne will hold a ceremony for the new bell and clock tower at Fitzpatrick Park on Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at 27th Street and Avenue C. The bell tower’s location, Fitzpatrick Park, is named after former Mayor Francis G....
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute turkeys and more to disadvantaged residents
NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 22, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers loaded many vehicles and delivered hundreds of turkeys and holiday meals with all the trimmings to schools, churches, pantries, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Hudson Theatre Works presents it’s Annual 10 Minute Play Festival Benefit
The annual 10 Minute play festival to benefit Hudson Theatre Works has plays that are funny, profane, realistic and absurd. They echo each of the author’s feelings and ideas in response to the challenging times in which we live. Performances are Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10 at...
hobokengirl.com
A Comprehensive Guide to Winter Festivals in North Jersey
‘Tis the season to take advantage of the wonderful holiday events and happenings in North Jersey. Although the holiday season is the most magical time of the year, it also seems to be the busiest too. Luckily, we created a list of the many wonderful events taking place near the Hudson County area so that you can make the most of the season and not miss a moment of fun. From family-friendly activities and holiday markets, to skating and giving back + so much more, these activities will be sure to get you in the spirit. Keep reading for a list of North Jersey winter festivals and events to fill your holiday calendar.
Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
News 12
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
Amazing Best Priced Restaurant in New Jersey is Right in Asbury Park, NJ
Let's face it the economy is having a really tough time and it makes it tough for all of us to enjoy a good meal out. There are many fantastic local restaurants here on the Jersey Shore, just is the price tag. Many local restaurants are making meals more affordable so we can go out and enjoy ourselves.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
njurbannews.com
Newark wins NJ’s Outstanding Master Plan Award
Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-NJ) has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Rooted in Mayor Baraka’s determination to make Newark a more equitable, healthy, and resilient city, Newark360 provides key recommendations to better connect...
