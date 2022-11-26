ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
FLORENCE, SC
Joel Eisenberg

Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
LUMBERTON, NC
My Fox 8

Police: 1 person shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is closed after one person was shot Friday morning inside the store. A sign outside of the location, which initially said the store would be closed until Saturday, now says the store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly head-on collision in Marlboro county. Around 2:15 Monday morning crews rushed to S.C. 381 near Jimmy McColl Road. That's about two miles south of McColl. Troopers said two vehicles collided head-on; one of the drivers...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
FLORENCE, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Body found near Walmart

A body was discovered in a wooded area near Walmart in Aberdeen Saturday. A man walking along a path in the woods found the body and called 911. Emergency crews declared the man dead at the scene at 9:42 a.m. A body was discovered about 200 feet from the opening...
ABERDEEN, NC
WECT

Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been accused of making a false bomb threat last month. Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 26 to a residence on F....
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

19-year-old reported missing, last seen in Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies would like the public's help in locating a missing teen. Jasmine Beard, 19, has been reported missing by family members. Beard was last seen in the Nandina St. area of Hartsville. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to...
HARTSVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
MARION COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy