Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”Kennardo G. JamesFlorence, SC
Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille has something for most in LaurinburgKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesHartsville, SC
The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & moreKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
Related
wpde.com
Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
Person shot in hip during argument inside Walmart in Lumberton; Suspect at large: Police
Officers said an argument between two people who know each other escalated and one of them shot the other.
Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported
No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
cbs17
Gun fired into Hoke County home, investigation underway, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they’re investigating after someone fired a gun into a home near Raeford Friday afternoon. At about 3:41 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun.
My Fox 8
Police: 1 person shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is closed after one person was shot Friday morning inside the store. A sign outside of the location, which initially said the store would be closed until Saturday, now says the store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
Officials investigating Black Friday shooting inside Walmart in Lumberton, WRAL reports
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Law enforcement officers are responding to a Friday shooting inside a Walmart Supercenter, according to the Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. It’s unclear how many people were shot, if any, inside the store at 5070 Fayetteville Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
wpde.com
Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly head-on collision in Marlboro county. Around 2:15 Monday morning crews rushed to S.C. 381 near Jimmy McColl Road. That's about two miles south of McColl. Troopers said two vehicles collided head-on; one of the drivers...
Deputies seek Fayetteville man wanted in Hope Mills shooting death
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 58-year-old Fayetteville man was shot and killed Friday in Hope Mills.
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
sandhillssentinel.com
Body found near Walmart
A body was discovered in a wooded area near Walmart in Aberdeen Saturday. A man walking along a path in the woods found the body and called 911. Emergency crews declared the man dead at the scene at 9:42 a.m. A body was discovered about 200 feet from the opening...
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.
WECT
Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been accused of making a false bomb threat last month. Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 26 to a residence on F....
WMBF
Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of NC thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say orchestrated the scam at various Dollar […]
wpde.com
19-year-old reported missing, last seen in Hartsville
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies would like the public's help in locating a missing teen. Jasmine Beard, 19, has been reported missing by family members. Beard was last seen in the Nandina St. area of Hartsville. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to...
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
WMBF
SCHP: Driver dead after vehicle strikes ditch, overturns in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash early Friday in the Pee Dee. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway in Marlboro County. That’s around three miles north of the Clio community.
Comments / 0