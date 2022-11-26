Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Joplin announces up Breakfast with Santa event
Joplin Parks and Recreation is hosting its Breakfast with Santa event
The lighting of Sparkle in the Park in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Monday evening November 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. Carthage Water and Electric will hold the lighting ceremony for Sparkle in the Park at Central Park! | MORE JLNEWS CHRISTMAS LINKS 🎄Christmas Parade List ❤️ Christmas on the Square in Bentonville 🥁 Way of Salvation Christmas Light Display at Carthage 🚂 Kansas City Southern Holiday Express in Pittsburg ...
7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A classic car show brought Christmas cheer to some local kids. Today marked the 7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive, for “Webb City Auto Parts”. Each year of hosting the car show, entries are paid for by bringing new toys to donate.
Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
Joplin woman has collected over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local woman has likely set the Christmas tree decorating bar high for you. Meet Marsha Lattimer and her Christmas tree covered in over 300 “Hallmark” ornaments. She’s been collecting these dazzling and interactive ornaments since 1995. Each one resembles a special memory...
The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell, Mo.
LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’! Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there. La Russell was...
“Tri-State Model Railroaders” holds biannual event
JOPLIN, Mo. — Local train enthusiasts were right on track with their hobby, today in Joplin. The “Tri-State Model Railroaders” group held the second “Train Show and Swap Meet” of the year, at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”. Two shows are held...
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
How to have leaves collected in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time. Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday. Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas,...
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
Science of cooking event held by “Creative Learning Alliance”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local kiddos used a bit of science knowledge, today, to create food items. The “Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin provided a hands-on “STEM” learning experience, using edible materials. Kids made homemade butter by shaking cream and salt together in a jar.
First Turkey Trot in Pittsburg starts a new tradition for many
A couple who started a running group for all ages and pace hosted their first Turkey Trot today in Pittsburg.
Holiday Art Market in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — An inaugural event kept shoppers busy in Pittsburg this morning. The “Pittsburg Artwalk” hosted their first-ever holiday art walk event. It was held at two locations, the “Frisco Event Center”, and the “Eclectic Soul Studio”. Over 20 local vendors were...
How “Black Saturday” is helping local businesses
JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ve definitely heard of “Black Friday”, but there’s also a “Black Saturday”. It’s another way to encourage shopping at local small businesses. Today, the “Front Page” store in Joplin held their own Black Saturday event. On top...
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
Joplin Thanksgiving tradition continues for 24th year
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Thanksgiving tradition—24 years in the making, continued for the Joplin First United Methodist Church as they hosted their annual community Thanksgiving dinner. This year’s event marked a return to a dine-in format — after two years of serving drive-thru meals. “It was...
Small Business Saturday in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an important day that’s meant for supporting small, locally-owned businesses. It’s important enough that city officials gave it an official proclamation earlier this week. Despite the rainy weather, today, many people were out shopping at stores on...
“Food Not Bombs” thanks volunteers for their help this Thanksgiving
Some Joplin residents got a free Thanksgiving meal today thanks to donations and the group "Food not Bombs."
Inmates build and install Blessing Box for Galena Church
GALENA, Kan. — This week trusted inmates serving time in the county jail assisted the install of a Blessing Box at First Baptist Church, 7th and Euclid. The Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office special program, Inmate Work Detail, allows trusted inmates to work outside the jail under supervision. Inmates previously had built a Blessing Box and painted it. This week...
