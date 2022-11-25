ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalopnik

The Tesla Model 3 is Finally Getting an Update

EV automaker Tesla is preparing to update its Model 3 sedan, Hyundai has plans to build a multi-billion dollar battery plant here in the U.S. and Vietnamese car maker VinFast has shipped its first car to America. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 28, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th

Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
TechCrunch

Tesla extends FSD access to “anyone in North America who requests it”

Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking. FSD, which costs North American drivers $15,000, is an extension of Autopilot that includes features like assisted steering on highways and city streets, smart vehicle summoning, automatic parking and recognizing and reacting to traffic lights and stop signs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Why the 2023 Toyota Prius Looks Like It Does, Inside and Out

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. The 2023 Toyota Prius is a huge break from its past in terms of styling, interior...
torquenews.com

What People Are Missing From the Tesla Cybertruck

We have a video of some interesting findings on the Tesla Cybertruck that many people have probably missed. Tesla is supposed to release the Cybertruck next year and we've seen prototypes of it, including a reveal event where the window was broken by a steel ball. But there are a few things that nobody realizes about the Cybertruck and we'll share them with you now.
kitco.com

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade prospects -official

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The central banks of India and the United Arab Emirates are discussing a potential mechanism to trade in their respective local currencies, India's ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said on Friday. Rupee-dirham trade will help reduce transactional costs, Sudhir told reporters in New Delhi,...
CNET

Elon Musk Says Tesla Semi Finished First 500-mile Trip With Full Load

The Tesla Semi, the company's Class 8 semi-truck, has completed a 500-mile trip with a total weigh-in of 81,000 pounds, Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday. It marks an important milestone in electric semi-trucks as competitors from Nikola, Mercedes, Volvo and Daimler have yet to...
CarBuzz.com

One Million Tesla Vehicles Expected To Get Major Sound System Update

Tesla vehicles are expected to receive a welcome sound system update if the latest rumors are to be believed. Sources told BGR that the automaker is getting ready to introduce Dolby Atmos to new and existing vehicles, after consulting with several record labels for months. More than one million existing Tesla models are expected to benefit from the software update, plus all newly-manufactured examples.
kitco.com

How Filo Mining advances its big copper project by 'piggybacking' on another

(Kitco News) - Filo Del Sol copper project has synergies with another project 12 kilometers away, said Filo Mining President & CEO Jamie Beck. Beck spoke to Kitco Mining earlier this month at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Canadian-based Filo Mining (TSX:FIL) is advancing its Filo del Sol project, a high-sulphidation...
kitco.com

Wall Street ends down sharply, hit by Apple and China worries

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc (AAPL.O) slid on worries about a hit to iPhone production. Shares of the Cupertino, California tech giant lost 2.6% and weighed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kitco.com

Singapore state investor Temasek to open Paris office in 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) will open an office in Paris next year as it seeks to focus on investments in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, it said on Tuesday. "Our decision to open a new European office reflects the continuing...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Nov. 28 daily chart alert - Quieter cryptos amid geopolitical uncertainty

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. While the BC bulls...
kitco.com

China's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil

NEW YORK/ LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tracked a decline in equities worldwide and oil was sold off on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs fuelled concerns about global economic growth. A surge in COVID cases and clashes between police...
kitco.com

Euro zone yields rise as markets weigh impact of China protests

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were higher on Monday after rare protests in China over the country's strict zero-COVID policies clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. Hundreds of demonstrators in Shanghai and other major cities shouted and jostled with police on Sunday evening as...

