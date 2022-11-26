Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers unable to withstand Memphis runs, fall to Tigers
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Nebraska men's basketball team suffered its third loss in its last four games, falling to Memphis 73-61 at the ESPN Events Invitational. Nebraska scored the first two points of the game, but an 11-0 run by the Tigers helped Memphis take hold of the game. The...
SFGate
South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Stanford, UConn next
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday as the Gamecocks keep close watch on the foot injury of reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks received all...
Yardbarker
No. 12 Michigan State hangs on to beat short-handed Oregon
Joey Hauser scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Tyson Walker also had 18 points and No. 12 Michigan State rallied to earn a 74-70 victory over Oregon in the consolation semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational at Portland, Ore. Pierre Brooks added 15 points for the Spartans (4-2), who rebounded...
Yardbarker
Will Richardson sparks Oregon over slumping Villanova
Will Richardson scored five points in the final 1:39 to fuel Oregon's 74-67 victory against Villanova on Sunday in the final game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. Richardson made a free throw to snap a 67-67 tie with 1:39 left, then followed with a layup at 1:05....
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50
GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
Win streak snapped, Kansas looks ahead to Texas Southern
Third-ranked Kansas had its 17-game winning streak halted in its last outing and now looks to begin a new streak
SFGate
MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64
Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
Portland State beats Oregon State again, 83-71
Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points as Portland State posted a wire-to-wire 83-71 victory over Oregon State in the seventh-place game
US News and World Report
No. 22 Tennessee Beats No. 3 Kansas 64-50 for Atlantis Title
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tennessee's players proved to be determined defenders and relentless rebounders, along with having the kind of toughness to ensure the reigning national champions would have little chance to get comfortable. It was all enough to give the 22nd-ranked Volunteers a title of their own,...
Comments / 0