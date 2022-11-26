ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

News Channel Nebraska

Huskers unable to withstand Memphis runs, fall to Tigers

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Nebraska men's basketball team suffered its third loss in its last four games, falling to Memphis 73-61 at the ESPN Events Invitational. Nebraska scored the first two points of the game, but an 11-0 run by the Tigers helped Memphis take hold of the game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
SFGate

South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Stanford, UConn next

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday as the Gamecocks keep close watch on the foot injury of reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks received all...
COLUMBIA, SC
Yardbarker

No. 12 Michigan State hangs on to beat short-handed Oregon

Joey Hauser scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Tyson Walker also had 18 points and No. 12 Michigan State rallied to earn a 74-70 victory over Oregon in the consolation semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational at Portland, Ore. Pierre Brooks added 15 points for the Spartans (4-2), who rebounded...
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Will Richardson sparks Oregon over slumping Villanova

Will Richardson scored five points in the final 1:39 to fuel Oregon's 74-67 victory against Villanova on Sunday in the final game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. Richardson made a free throw to snap a 67-67 tie with 1:39 left, then followed with a layup at 1:05....
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50

GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64

Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
OAKLAND, CA
US News and World Report

No. 22 Tennessee Beats No. 3 Kansas 64-50 for Atlantis Title

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tennessee's players proved to be determined defenders and relentless rebounders, along with having the kind of toughness to ensure the reigning national champions would have little chance to get comfortable. It was all enough to give the 22nd-ranked Volunteers a title of their own,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

