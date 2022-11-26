LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, and No. 19 UCLA routed Bellarmine 81-60 despite the absence of leading scorer Jaylen Clark. Clark sat out for the first time this season because of a non-COVID-19 illness. The junior is averaging 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds. Bruins freshman Adem Bona added 16 points and had multiple dunks in his highest scoring game so far. The Bruins improved to 5-2 with their second straight win. Bellarmine fell to 2-5 with its fourth loss in a row. The Knights were led by freshman Ben Johnson with a career-high 20 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO