MI-B opens season with win over Stewartville

MENDOTA HEIGHTS—The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team opened their season with an impressive win on Friday, downing Class AAA No. 9 Stewartville 71-59 at the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tipoff.

The Class A No. 2 Rangers trailed the Tigers by one at the break 40-39, but outpaced their opponents by 13 over the final 18 minutes after they settled in to things.

“Early on, their pressure and length bothered us,” Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “Stewartville is a good, top notch AAA team. As the game went on, we were able to start handling those things better and that made us more successful.”

Jordan Zubich Led the Rangers in the win with 25 points including three three pointers. Hali Savela tallied 22 with four three pointers and Sage Ganyo chipped in with nine points.

Seeing the Tigers this past summer, Buffetta said it was a good turnaround for his team that struggled with Stewartville just a few months ago.

“They beat us up in the summer pretty good so I’m happy with the way our girls stuck in there today.”

When it comes to evaluating his team’s first game, Buffetta was enthusiastic about what MI-B did on the court.

“It was an excellent game. I couldn’t be happier with how they responded. A lot of young girls got some good quality experience out there as well so it was a good start to the year.”

MIB 39 32—71

SHS 40 19—59

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 5, Hali Savela 22, Jordan Zubich 25, Gabby Lira 6, Sage Ganyo 9, Ava Luukkonen 1, Anna Neyens 3; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Savela 4, Zubich 3, Ganyo 1; Free throws: 18-22; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.

Stewartville: Haylie Strum 15, Avery Spencer 7, Taylor Klement 3, Jayci Rath 8, Ella Theobald 18, Savannah Hedin 2, Keeley Steele 5, Hannah Martinson 1; Three pointers: Strum 2, Klement 1, Rath 1, Steele 1; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Strum.

St. Croix Lutheran 61,

MI-B 59

MENDOTA HEIGHTS—Leading Class AA No. 2 St. Croix Lutheran by one at half, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team fell short in their final game at the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tipoff, falling to the Crusaders 61-59.

Hali Savela led the Rangers in the loss with 26 points. Sage Ganyo added 15. Jordan Zubich chipped in with 11.

St. Croix Lutheran was led by Laura Hauge’s 26 points. Callie Oakland finished with 20.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-1) will travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl on Tuesday.

MIB 31 28—59

SCL 30 31—61

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 5, Hali Savela 26, Jordan Zubich 11, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 15; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Savela 6, Zubich 1, Ganyo 2; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.

St. Croix Lutheran: Ilah Litthe: 3; Laura Hauge 26, Zoe Washington 8, Callie Oakland 20, Amaya Penn 4; Three pointers: Litthe 1, Hauge 6, Washington 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.